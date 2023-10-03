Watch the Trailer for Beyoncé’s Concert Film

Just days after it was first reported that such a movie even existed, Beyoncé has released the trailer for her eagerly anticipated concert film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.

The mere idea that the singer had a new project coming was enough to get the internet talking and freak her fans out, but now this trailer will surely hype them up even further.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is set to be a documentary/concert film hybrid, as it follows her work developing the show, long before she took it out on the road. From there, the cameras travel with the superstar as she performs to sold-out crowds of tens of thousands worldwide.

The movie focuses on her Renaissance World Tour, which wrapped at the beginning of October in Kansas City, Missouri. The trek started in Europe this summer and then headed to the United States, where Bey played to massive audiences. The venture just wrapped with more than $500 million in ticket sales, making it one of the highest-grossing tours in history.

Beyoncé only confirmed the news of the concert film after the Renaissance World Tour had finished. The trailer became available shortly after her final show, keeping the fun going.

The teaser begins with Bey preparing to perform with her daughter, Blue Ivy, a regular on stage with her mom throughout much of the tour. In the clip, the star says, “When I am performing, I am nothing but free.” She then adds, “The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged.”

Variety first reported that a Beyoncé concert film was not only completed but was being shopped around by the Grammy winner’s team.

The Renaissance World Tour allowed Beyoncé to further showcase her most recent album, Renaissance. The set saw the singer diving deep into the world of house and electronic dance music, and its creative nature was largely attributed to the LGBTQ community. In fact, Beyoncé even hired ballroom dancers to come out on stage and entertain the crowds and thanked the queer community as she accepted a Grammy for the album.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is set to thrill audiences again when it premieres in U.S. cinemas on December 1.

The movie comes only a month and a half after Taylor Swift’s similar film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, arrives in movie theaters on Friday, October 13.