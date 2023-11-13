Bobby Berk is Officially Leaving ‘Queer Eye’

Very sad news coming from the Queer Eye world.

One of the beloved hosts from the series, Bobby Berk, has revealed that he is planning on saying goodbye to the Netflix reality show following the conclusion of the upcoming season. The news broke through a heartfelt message shared by Berk on Instagram, leaving fans and viewers in anticipation of what’s to come.

Berk posted the announcement on Instagram, sharing a poignant photo of himself hugging a grateful recipient of the Queer Eye love, along with one of his co-hosts. The image was accompanied by a lengthy message in which the TV star talked about how this was a difficult decision but one he had to make.

Since its relaunch in 2018, Berk has been an integral part of Netflix’s Queer Eye, itself a reworked version of a groundbreaking series that appeared on the cable channel Bravo 20 years ago.

He hosted the program alongside Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France.

The eighth season of Queer Eye is scheduled to premiere on January 24, 2024, and will be set in New Orleans. Now that fans of the series know it will be Berk’s last, the arrival of the new collection of episodes may be met with a mixture of happiness and melancholy.

Netflix has already given the green light for a ninth season of Queer Eye, though there’s no word yet on when it will be released. That season will take place in Las Vegas.

Berk’s role as the interior design expert has been pivotal throughout the show’s run. He’s renowned for his ability to transform contestants’ homes, turning them into beautiful and functional spaces that reflect the individuality of the people he assists.

Alongside his colleagues, Berk earned several Emmy nominations in the hosting category, and the show itself also scored quite a few noms across several categories.

As Berk bids adieu to Queer Eye, neither Netflix nor the production company that films the show has commented on the future of the title. It’s possible that the series could continue with just four members, or that another person with Berk’s expertise will be brought on to replace him.

Here is Berk’s full goodbye message:

“To the Queer Eye Community who have become family to me.



The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal. You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design. I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better. The way you have embraced me and accepted me for who I am is something that l will truly carry with me for the rest of my life. Throughout these years, you, the die-hard fans of Queer Eye, have all shared so many stories with me about how the show has touched your lives and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you for being brave enough to share your experiences.

To all our wonderful, loving, amazing, and brave heroes there is so much I want to say, and so much gratitude I want to express to you all for letting me into your homes and hearts. It’s all because of you that I’ve kept going all these years and each and every one of you have changed me for the better. I’m so very proud of all of you! Being able to help guide you to find the best version of yourselves is something I never took for granted and never will.It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye. It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon.I love you all so so much and I’ll meet you all in Nola for one final season.”