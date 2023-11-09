The British Girl Group Girls Aloud is Reuniting

In a surprising turn of events, Girls Aloud, one of the best-selling British girl groups in history, is apparently planning on mounting a triumphant comeback.

News of the reunion, initially shared by U.K. media outlet The Sun, comes after years of speculation and has left fans both thrilled and nostalgic.

While the reunion details are still emerging, it has seemingly been confirmed that fans can expect a trifecta of treats from the iconic girl group starting next year.

A new music video, complete album, and a reunion tour are on the horizon, though beyond that, not much more is known about exactly when these projects and efforts will reach the public.

The prospect of Girls Aloud reuniting had been written off after the tragic loss of member Sarah Harding to breast cancer in September 2021. The remaining singers — Nadine Coyle, Cheryl Tweedy, Kimberley Walsh, and Nicola Roberts — had previously dismissed the idea of a comeback in the wake of Harding’s passing.

The decision to officially part ways came in 2013, following the release of their 2012 compilation album Ten, which commemorated their remarkable 10-year journey as a band. As they gear up for a comeback, fans are eager to hear what the beloved group will sound like now in a changed world.

It’s been more than a decade since Girls Aloud went their separate ways, so longtime fans of the chart-topping girl group are, of course, freaking out on social media.

After the band split, the members all released solo albums and pursued independent careers, but only Cheryl found the same success as she did with the group.

Cheryl charted a handful of top 10 albums and five No. 1 smashes in the U.K.

Girls Aloud’s impact on the British music scene is undeniable, with a string of popular albums and an impressive 21 top 10 singles in the U.K. That sum includes four No. 1 hits, which rank among the best examples of girl group-style pop from that era.

The band started releasing music in 2002, and their debut album Sound of the Underground arrived in 2003, meaning it has been over 20 years since they debuted.

In the decades since, they didn’t just become British superstars, as their work reached a subset of music aficionados in the U.S., including a number of gay men who are on the hunt for more girl group pop wherever they can find it.