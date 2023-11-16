Gay Pride Banner Ripped Off Bethesda Church

The Malaysian government is demanding that concert organizers in the country install a "kill switch" to "cut off electricity supply if there is any unwanted incident" during a performance.

Teo Nie Ching, deputy communications and digital minister for the government, told the lower house of the Malaysian parliament that the government started asking concert organizers to install kill switches in response to a controversial same-sex kiss between members of the British band The 1975 earlier this year.

"We hope with stricter guidelines, foreign artists local culture," she said, according to the English-language Malaysian newspaper The Star.