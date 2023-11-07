New York Officer Uses Homophobic Slur Over Police Car Speaker

The video went viral on social media, amassing more than 100,000 likes.
It appears to show the police car stopped at a red light at East 106th Street near Lexington Avenue, in New York City’s East Harlem neighborhood. The NYPD now says it is conducting an “internal review” of the incident.
“The Department does not tolerate discrimination in any form and is committed to respectful work environments for our diverse workforce,” an NYPD spokesperson said in a statement. “The incident is under internal review.”
The Gay Officers Action League (GOAL) condemned the incident, calling it “reprehensible” and “a severe violation of the trust and expectations we have for our fellow law enforcement professionals.”
“This incident reminds us of the ongoing prejudices that persist within our society, and the ease with which some resort to hate speech,” GOAL, a nonprofit advocacy group for LGBTQ officers in the NYPD’s ranks, said in a statement. “We refuse to remain silent. We are committed to ensuring that all LGBTQIA+ individuals, both within or outside the law enforcement community, are treated with respect and dignity.”
GOAL acknowledged the ongoing investigation into the officer’s use of the slur and promised to monitor the situation.
“We expect the results of that investigation to lead to appropriate disciplinary action in line with the NYPD’s professional standards,” GOAL added.
GOAL President Brian Downey, an NYPD detective, told NBC News that the NYPD has been investigating the incident ever since the video of the officer was posted online.
Downey added that he has since spoken with Police Commissioner Edward Cuban, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, and other department leaders about the incident, saying officials “understand how we feel.”
“They didn’t waste any time, which is good,” Downey said. “I understand there’s certain things in a disciplinary process or an investigation that you can’t comment on, and that’s for good reason, but we’re watching.”
On July 28, at around 11:30 p.m., Jasmine Adams, a 35-year-old mother of two went into the West Brighton Deli Grocery & Grill in Staten Island's Randall Manor neighborhood. She was intending to buy cannabis for a friend.
She was on the phone with that friend while making the purchase, and the cashier became agitated, believing she was trying to haggle over the price.
"I said it wasn't about the price and that I was just trying to figure out what I was buying," she told the New York Daily News. "So I paid. But he sucked his teeth and got mad and me and threw on the floor."
An Alabama pastor committed suicide last Friday after a conservative blog published a story alleging he wore women's clothing as a "hobby."
According to 1819 News, F.L. "Bubba" Copeland, the mayor of Smiths Station, Alabama, and the pastor at First Baptist Church in Phenix City, apparently cultivated an online persona named "Brittini Blaire Summerlin," who referred to herself as a "Transitioning Transgender Curvy Girl."
As Summerlin, Copeland frequently posted to Reddit and had a private Instagram page, where he encouraged people to follow him. He regularly commented on other posts, and encouraged trans-identifying individuals to pursue hormone therapy.
Police arrested three teenage suspects in the brutal beating of an elderly man that left him with a broken jaw.
The suspects -- ages 13, 14, and 16 -- were arrested Monday and charged with gang assault, hate crime assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, as reported by New York's WPIX.
A fourth suspect remains at large.
According to police, a group of four surrounded the 72-year-old victim near the intersection of West 17th Street and Ninth Avenue in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, around 10:15 p.m. on September 15.
They allegedly yelled anti-gay comments at the victim during the attack, including, "What are you doing around here, you fucking f****t?" They then kicked and punched the victim and struck him with various objects while yelling anti-gay slurs.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!