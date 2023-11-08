Patrick Dempsey Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive

In an announcement that has surprised both fans and the actor himself, Patrick Dempsey has been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.

The honor is given out once a year to a well-known star — usually who happens to have something to promote. At the age of 57, Dempsey is an older winner of the coveted title.

“I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life,” Dempsey stated in a cover interview with People in conjunction with the announcement.

“It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump,” he joked, before pivoting to a slightly more serious tone, saying the recognition “gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”

When the news reached Dempsey, it came as a shock to him, and his initial reaction was lighthearted.

“This is a joke, right?” he wondered. In a moment of humility, he acknowledged that his children will now have a field day teasing and poking fun at him, perhaps trying to find reasons why he shouldn’t have been named the Sexiest Man Alive.

The reveal that Dempsey was the recipient of the distinction this year was made during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The actor appeared on the program, with his face concealed. A game was played that let people guess who it might be, and eventually, Dempsey showed himself as the champion.

The title of Sexiest Man Alive for 2023 was officially passed on to Dempsey from Chris Evans, who held the honor in 2022. In the past, fellow superstars like Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, and The Rock have all earned the title.

Dempsey’s claim to fame came through his portrayal of Dr. Derek Shepherd on the long-running ABC medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy. The iconic role catapulted him to stardom and made him a nationwide heartthrob.

Looking ahead, Dempsey is set to star in the movie Ferrari, a biographical film that delves into the life of the legendary founder of the iconic car company. The film is set to hit theaters on Christmas Day.