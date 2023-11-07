Taylor Swift Reigns as Queen of The Billboard Charts

Taylor Swift is no stranger to finding success on the Billboard charts, but this week is different.

It’s special for her, as it ranks as one of her most impressive showings yet, which is really saying something. The LGBTQ favorite is back at No. 1 almost everywhere, ruling once again like no one else in the music industry can.

Swift’s new album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the weekly ranking of the top-consumed full-lengths in America. The set arrived with 1.653 million album-equivalent units, between pure sales and streaming equivalents. That’s not just a big number, it’s historic.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) now stands as the biggest debut of Swift’s career.

It beats her recent album, Midnights, which broke that same record about a year ago. It’s also one of the most impressive starts for any album in U.S. history, ranking inside the top 10 on that list.

The new leader on the Billboard 200 was successful no matter how one spins the numbers. The title sold well, streamed well, and even performed spectacularly on formats people once thought were dead.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) broke the all-time record for the most copies ever sold on vinyl in a single week. The poppy title was purchased by fans 693,000 times on vinyl alone. That sum would have been enough to send it to the top spot.

Swift collected her lucky thirteenth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week with 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Another leader helps her tie with Drake for the third-most champions ever.

The two are in a race, as they keep passing one another — only for the other to catch up. Drake’s latest, For All The Dogs, hit No. 1 a few weeks ago, helping him pull ahead of Swift. Now, she’s caught up — for the moment, at least.

Drake and Swift come in behind only two other stars who have charted more No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200. The Beatles lead with 19 No. 1s. Jay-Z sits in second place, with 14.

Drake or Swift could hit No. 1 next, advancing on this list and making history. But who will do so first is anybody’s guess.

After just one week, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is already the bestselling album in the U.S. in 2023. When looking at total consumption, the ranking changes, but Swift still claims several of the biggest albums of the year, with 1989 (Taylor’s Version) ranking very high on that tally. And it’s just getting started.