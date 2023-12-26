‘Good Grief’: Everything You Need To Know

2023 is quickly coming to a close, but there are still a few LGBTQ-themed films set to come out before 2024 arrives. One of the last titles that people are still waiting to watch is Good Grief. The Dan Levy-helmed movie isn’t set to arrive until just before the end of the year, but it already has quite a few fans of the Schitt’s Creek actor, writer, director, and producer titillated to see what he’s come up with now.

Ahead of Good Grief arriving in theaters — and then a short while later on Netflix — read on about the new movie and learn all about Levy’s latest project.

What Is Good Grief About?

Good Grief centers around Marc Dreyfus, a man grappling with the profound losses of his husband and mother. In an attempt to navigate the complexities of his grief, Dreyfus embarks on a transformative journey with his two closest friends to the enchanting city of Paris for a weekend getaway. Described by the man behind the film as more than just a romantic comedy, the movie evolves into a touching “love story about friendship.”

Who Are The Stars Of Good Grief?

Good Grief is illuminated by its stellar cast, led by the multi-talented Dan Levy in the role of Marc Dreyfus. He also wrote, directed, and produced the movie, as he’s known for being very hands-on with his work and taking on multiple jobs for his projects — just as he did on Schitt’s Creek, the series that turned him into a star.

Levy is joined by an ensemble of exceptional performers, including Ruth Negga as Sophie, Himesh Patel as Thomas, Luke Evans as Oliver, Celia Imrie as Imelda, Arnaud Valois as Theo, David Bradley as Duncan, Jamael Westman, Emma Corrin, and Kaitlyn Dever, among others.

When Is Good Grief’s Release Date?

Mark your calendars for December 29, 2023, as Good Grief is set to make its debut in limited theaters across the U.S. The film’s theatrical release offers audiences the chance to immerse themselves in the narrative magic on as large a screen as possible before its Netflix streaming premiere on January 5, 2024. This strategic release schedule helps the title make a bit of money before it becomes available to Netflix subscribers only.

Who Worked On Good Grief?

The creative vision behind Good Grief is primarily shaped by Levy, who not only stars in the film but also serves as its writer and director. Levy’s involvement stems from a film and television deal with Netflix, which was the streaming home of Schitt’s Creek and which helped make the series, and some of the actors featured in it, household names.

Since Levy handled most of the hardest jobs on Good Grief, he is only joined by a handful of top-of-the-line names. The movie was also produced by Debra Hayward, Stacey Snider, and Megan Zehmer — alongside Levy, of course.

Watch The Good Grief Trailer