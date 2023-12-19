Lesbians and Trans Women Brutally Attacked in Miami

Video footage has emerged that appears to show a group of men assaulting several lesbian and transgender women in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood last month.

The women claim they were verbally attacked by the men on November 26 as they were leaving an event.

“This group of guys, basically, they just started screaming stuff at us, anti-lesbian comments, like, ‘You’re only lesbians because you haven’t received actual’ and he used a profanity word … out of nowhere,” one of the victims told Miami NBC affiliate WTVJ.

The men turned aggressive and began assaulting the women while hurling anti-gay slurs at them.

The newly released video footage shows two men in white shirts throwing punches at a man who tried to intercede. In the video, the victims are heard pleading to stop the fighting and say they have called police.

One of the women, who asked not to be identified, is seen on video getting punched three times before losing consciousness.

“I know that I had a messed up finger from the incident, they struck me in the jaw, I may have a hairline fracture, and I may need to have surgery,” she told WTVJ. “It’s been a very difficult time, plus not to add the nightmares of feeling attacked and seeing my friend on the floor non-responsive with blood.”

That friend also lost consciousness and suffered injuries from the attack.

“I definitely felt targeted, for sure,” she said. “I mean, they were definitely trying to hate on the fact that we were gay. I don’t know why, I don’t understand to this day why.”

The victims told WTVJ they believe the men who attacked them may be professional fighters, and provided a description of one of the men to police.

Miami Police say they are aware of the video and are looking at it as part of their investigation. They also have said they are investigating the case as a possible hate crime. However, no arrests have been made.

“It’s very concerning to see that [the attackers] are still out and about and free and nothing has happened to them yet,” said one victim.

Asked about the lack of an arrest, despite it being more than three weeks since the incident, the Miami police department defended its actions.

“We are actively working on the case,” the police department said in a statement. “Like any investigation, we have to dot the I’s and cross the T’s. We are working with our LGBTQ+ liaison and SAO hate crime task force. We have to make sure we have everything lined up before we initiate our arrest(s).”