Coachella 2024: 5 Must-See LGBTQ Acts

When Coachella drops its lineup every year, it’s a major moment in the music world.

By the time the festival announces who will be headlining and which artists will take to all the stages – and there are many of them – tickets have already sold out, but seeing the poster for the first time is still thrilling. For the past several years, the lineup has been getting queerer and queerer, and the 2024 show is no different.

This year, two of the three headliners are part of the LGBTQ community – or at least appear to be. Tyler, the Creator has opened up about his sexuality in the past, while fellow main stage performer Doja Cat has hinted that she may identify as bisexual.

Below the top billing, there are plenty of other LGBTQ musicians heading to the desert this spring as well. Here are five who are worth checking out.

Reneé Rapp

The actor and singer’s career has been exploding lately, and playing Coachella is another feather in her cap. The star has been open about her bisexuality in the past, and she seems to be leaning into it lately. Recently, while promoting the musical version of Mean Girls, she released a song with Megan Thee Stallion for the picture, and in that tune, she sings, “Can a gay girl get an amen?”

Kevin Abstract

One of a small number of openly gay hip-hop musicians, Kevin Abstract is something of an anomaly in his chosen genre, and not just because of his sexuality. He also makes music that is unlike anything else out there, and that’s part of what makes him so special. The Brockhampton member will perform on both Saturdays of Coachella.

Ice Spice

No new musician had a better 2023 than Ice Spice. The rapper broke out in a major way and scored several huge hits alongside artists like Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, and even Taylor Swift. Now, the bisexual hip-hop star is looking to play to perhaps her biggest crowd ever at Coachella – shortly after she might win at least one of the several Grammys she’s nominated for.

Brittany Howard

After spending years as the frontwoman of the rock band Alabama Shakes, Brittany Howard broke out on her own and launched a solo career. While not as commercially successful as her work in the group, she’s still managed to be a critical favorite. Now, the rocker, who identifies as a lesbian and is married to fellow musician Jesse Lafser, is heading to Coachella for what should be a must-see performance.

Tinashe

Tinashe has been in the music industry for over 15 years but has not had an easy ride. She was first in a pop group called The Stunners, which didn’t really go anywhere, and then she found some success with her solo career. Sadly, Tinashe was stuck in label drama for a long time, but she finally broke free several years ago. Since then, the bisexual pop and R&B artist has been working on her own terms and making the music she likes – and fans are still loving it.