Lil Nas X Announces New Religious-Themed Single, ‘J Christ’

Lil Nas X hasn’t released new music in nearly a year and a half, but that drought is about to come to an end.

The superstar has officially announced the details of his forthcoming single, and it’s set to stir up plenty of controversy when it arrives on Friday, January 12.

The song is titled “J Christ,” an obvious reference to Jesus Christ. As if the name wasn’t clear enough, the track’s cover art makes it very clear that Lil Nas X will be singing about the religious figure in some way.

The Grammy winner shared both the song’s title and cover image on Monday, with the visual being quite striking. The artwork sees Lil Nas X impersonating Jesus Christ as he’s being crucified. He lies on the cross, covered in nothing but a small yellow cloth. Several men and women are hoisting him up, with the cross leaving the ground.

Missing from the image are any signs of an actual crucifixion. Lil Nas X is simply laying on the cross, instead of being nailed to it, separating him slightly from the Christian holy figure.

“J Christ” marks Lil Nas X’s first new single as a lead artist since 2022. That year, he dropped a pair of tunes, “Late to da Party” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and his own “Star Walkin’.” The latter of the two was a Top 40 hit on the Hot 100, while the other was a much more minor win for the two artists.

Lil Nas X last released a collection in 2021, so many fans predict that “J Christ” will serve as the first taste of a new album.

That year, he unleashed his debut full-length, Montero, which became a big commercial win. While the set peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, just missing out on the top spot, it produced several huge singles. Both “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100, while “That’s What I Want” also spent time inside the Top 10 on that chart.