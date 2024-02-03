Catherine O’Hara Joins ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2

The first season of HBO’s The Last of Us was a must-see for LGBTQ people everywhere and fans can’t wait for more. A second helping has already been announced, and now one of the most beloved comedic actresses of our time has signed on to guest star.

Catherine O’Hara has been confirmed to appear in season two of The Last of Us. So far, there are scant details regarding her involvement — it’s not been disclosed what character she’ll play.

O’Hara is a fantastic actress, but she’s something of an odd choice for The Last of Us. Those who watched the first season know it is not a comedy. In fact, it’s hard to remember more than a moment or two that elicited a laugh.

O’Hara is best known for her comedic roles throughout the years. She first became famous for SCTV, a legendary Canadian sketch comedy series that helped launch not only her career, but also fellow talents like John Candy, Rick Moranis, Harold Ramis, and O’Hara’s frequent collaborator, Eugene Levy.

Throughout her career, O’Hara has also appeared in comedies like Beetlejuice (and the forthcoming, long-awaited sequel), Dick Tracy, Home Alone, Waiting for Guffman and Best in Show. On television, she’s been seen making people laugh in programs like 30 Rock, Modern Family, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The New Show, and Saturday Night Live, which she hosted twice in the early nineties.

More recently, O’Hara is known for her work on Schitt’s Creek. The sitcom bolstered her already impressive career, as well fellow SCTV alum Levy, and turned fellow stars Dan Levy (Eugene’s son) and Annie Murphy into well-known creators themselves. The matriarch of the Rose family earned a pair of Emmy nominations for her inventive role, and she won in 2020 for the show’s final season.

After scoring a huge commercial and critical hit with The Last of Us, HBO quickly signed on for a second season.

The second installment of the post-apocalyptic program will focus on many new characters, though Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are slated to return as well. Not much more is known about what’s coming next in the video game adaptation. The series is not expected to premiere until sometime in 2025.