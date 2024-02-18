Win Tickets to Drive-Away Dolls!

Last week, Colman Domingo earned the first Academy Award nomination of his career. The talented actor is nominated for his starring role in Netflix’s Rustin, in which he plays civil rights activist Bayard Rustin.

As he campaigns for the honor, Domingo has announced not only his next project, but his next two focuses, and his post-nod career looks like it will be incredibly exciting.

As an actor, Domingo will soon be seen in the movie Michael. The biopic, which will tell the life story of Michael Jackson, has cast the Oscar nominee as the singer’s father, Joseph Jackson.