A Queer Woman is Now the Youngest Two-Time Oscar Winner

Billie Eilish proved her talent and staying power at the 2024 Oscars when she walked away with the Best Original Song trophy. The singer-songwriter had won the prize in the past, and with a second honor to her credit, she’s made history.

The superstar and her brother Finneas were named the champions in the Best Original Song category for their single “What Was I Made For?” from the movie Barbie.

Eilish and Finneas now stand as the two youngest two-time Oscar winners in the almost-century-long history of the ceremony. Eilish is just 22 years old, while her brother is 26.

Eilish and Finneas earned their first Oscar in 2021 for “No Time to Die,” the title song from the James Bond film of the same name. At the time, they were among the youngest people ever to snag a trophy.

Eilish and Finneas performed “What Was I Made For?” during the telecast, one of the standout moments from the ceremony. The two kept things fairly low-key and dignified, which matched the song perfectly. The camera cut to more than one person in the audience brought to tears by their rendition of the tune.

As she was promoting Barbie and campaigning for the Oscar, Eilish came out as not-straight, though whether she meant to or not is unclear.

In an interview with Variety published in late 2023, the superstar said, “I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

Later, she commented to the publication that she didn’t realize her interview would be such a big deal.

“I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious’? I didn’t realize people didn’t know,” the pop singer said casually. Eilish has not said publicly how she identifies — or if she even knows — but for the moment, she has made it clear that she’s attracted to women, and is part of the LGBTQ community.