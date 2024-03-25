Baptist University Professor Found Dead in Gay Bathhouse

David Hanbury, a professor from a Baptist university was reported missing while attending a conference in Orlando, Florida. He was later found dead in a popular gay sauna.

The 37-year-old Hanbury was an associate professor and co-chair of the psychology department at Averett University, a small Baptist university in Danville, Virginia.

He was attending the Southeastern Psychological Association Conference in Orlando, and was last seen alive on the evening of March 15 at the Miller Ale House around 7 p.m., according to a Facebook post from his brother, J.J. Hanbury.

J.J. wrote that his brother, who had been staying at the Double Tree Hotel in Orlando, was “not a partier” and that it was unusual for him not to answer calls.

“His phone has been going straight to voicemail,” he said. “He normally calls my mom multiple times a day and she hasn’t heard from him.”

On March 16, Orlando Police Department officers responded to a report of an “unattended death” at Club Orlando, a gay men’s bathhouse. Upon arriving, staff took them to the body, which was identified as David Hanbury.

The cause and manner of Hanbury’s death has not yet been determined, as the results of the official autopsy have not yet been released by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Orlando Police told USA Today that Hanbury’s death “does not appear suspicious at this time.” The investigation remains active and ongoing.

J.J. Hanbury later confirmed his brother’s death on Facebook.

“We’re all struggling and this is so hard,” he wrote. “I’ve never been through anything like this. I don’t know what I am going to do without my youngest brother that drove me insane all the time but my world will never be the same without him.”

Averett University issued a statement in response to Hanbury’s death, and held a vigil in his memory on March 18 on the university’s Student Center lawn.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking update of the passing of Dr. David Hanbury,” the statement read. “On behalf of the entire Averett community, we send our condolences and prayers of support to Dr. Hanbury’s family, friends and all others upon whom he had a lasting impact.”