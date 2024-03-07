Kesha Finally Owns Her Own Voice, Teases New Music

Kesha has been through hell, but she’s not giving up. The pop singer is gearing up for the next chapter in her career, and this time, she seems happier — and certainly freer — than ever before.

In an Instagram post, the Grammy-nominated artist began teasing that new music was on the way. She posted several photos of herself (looking gorgeous as always) in a natural setting. The “TikTok” musician captioned the upload with nothing more than a website, keshaiswaitingforyou.com.

Those who visited the site were greeted by something they probably didn’t expect: a nude image of Kesha.

The website features a photo of the star from behind, with text above her head reading, “Kesha is waiting for you,” as it swirls. It includes little else, save for some links to her socials and an option to sign up for email updates.

Kesha shared two images on Instagram around the same time, both pointing to the same website. In her Instagram story, she had something else to say — something far more meaningful. “Mar 6, 2024. First day I’ve owned my voice in 19 years. Welcome,” she wrote, immediately explaining what this new era meant.

Kesha is referring to the fact that she is no longer signed to the record label owned by her accused abuser, Dr. Luke.

The two worked together for many years, and the producer and songwriter is credited with helping bring the singer to superstardom with smashes like “Your Love Is My Drug,” “Die Young,” and “Take It Off.”

Several years ago, Kesha accused Luke of various forms of abuse. He then countersued her for defamation.

The legal battles raged on for years, with no clear winner in sight. The two decided to end the feud, with all cases being dropped as the two walked away from one another.

Currently, Kesha is keeping quiet about what exactly she has in store, but new music is certainly on the horizon. Her upcoming release will be her first since 2023, when she dropped the album Gag Order. The set ditched her pop sound and saw her instead try her hand at alternative and experimental music.

Gag Order, and the songs featured on it, were not commercially successful.