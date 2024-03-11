The 2024 Academy Awards: All the Winners

The Academy Awards have come and gone again for another year.

The biggest night in film is always a must-see event, and the 96th annual ceremony was one of the better showings in recent memory. Most of the winners matched what people were expecting, the speeches were solid, and even the flubs made for entertaining viewing.

As expected, Oppenheimer ended the evening as the top-winning movie. The biopic about the man who created the atomic bomb earned seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor.

Poor Things came next, with four trophies. The biggest honor that the film snagged was Best Actress, with Emma Stone beating out fellow favorite Lily Gladstone, nominated for Killers of the Flower Moon.

The only other movie to collect more than one Oscar was Jonathan Glazer’s harrowing Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest, which won Best International Feature and an extremely well-deserved Sound Design win.

Three of the four acting categories went to first-time winners. Robert Downey Jr. took Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer, while Da’Vine Joy Randolph cried through her Best Supporting Actress speech. Cillian Murphy led Oppenheimer to victory, earning his first Academy Award for Best Actor.

The show was anchored by several excellent musical performances. Billie Eilish and Finneas brought people to tears with “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie. It won Best Original Song, making the siblings the youngest ever to become two-time Oscar winners.

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” from Killers of the Flower Moon, was one of the evening’s most thrilling, vital moments. Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling stole the show with “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie. It didn’t win a prize but his incredible production and fantastic vocal moment at the tail end of the tune surely stole some hearts.

Here’s a full list of winners from the 2024 Academy Awards:

Best Picture – Oppenheimer – Emma Thomas, Charles Roven, and Christopher Nolan, producers

Best Director – Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Best Actor – Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer as J. Robert Oppenheimer

Best Actress – Emma Stone – Poor Things as Bella Baxter

Best Supporting Actor – Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer as Lewis Strauss

Best Supporting Actress – Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers as Mary Lamb

Best Original Screenplay – Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

Best Adapted Screenplay – American Fiction – Cord Jefferson; based on the novel Erasure by Percival Everett

Best Animated Feature – The Boy and the Heron – Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

Best International Feature Film – The Zone of Interest (U.K.)

Best Documentary Feature Film – 20 Days in Mariupol – Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, and Raney Aronson-Rath

Best Documentary Short Film – The Last Repair Shop – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Best Live Action Short Film – The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Best Animated Short Film – War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko – Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

– Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson– “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie – Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell– The Zone of Interest – Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn– Poor Things – Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek– Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema– Poor Things – Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, and Josh Weston– Poor Things – Holly Waddington– Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame– Godzilla Minus One – Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima