The 2024 Academy Awards: All the Winners

The Academy Awards have come and gone again for another year.
The biggest night in film is always a must-see event, and the 96th annual ceremony was one of the better showings in recent memory. Most of the winners matched what people were expecting, the speeches were solid, and even the flubs made for entertaining viewing.
As expected, Oppenheimer ended the evening as the top-winning movie. The biopic about the man who created the atomic bomb earned seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor.
Poor Things came next, with four trophies. The biggest honor that the film snagged was Best Actress, with Emma Stone beating out fellow favorite Lily Gladstone, nominated for Killers of the Flower Moon.
The only other movie to collect more than one Oscar was Jonathan Glazer’s harrowing Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest, which won Best International Feature and an extremely well-deserved Sound Design win.
Three of the four acting categories went to first-time winners. Robert Downey Jr. took Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer, while Da’Vine Joy Randolph cried through her Best Supporting Actress speech. Cillian Murphy led Oppenheimer to victory, earning his first Academy Award for Best Actor.
The show was anchored by several excellent musical performances. Billie Eilish and Finneas brought people to tears with “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie. It won Best Original Song, making the siblings the youngest ever to become two-time Oscar winners.
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” from Killers of the Flower Moon, was one of the evening’s most thrilling, vital moments. Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling stole the show with “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie. It didn’t win a prize but his incredible production and fantastic vocal moment at the tail end of the tune surely stole some hearts.
Here’s a full list of winners from the 2024 Academy Awards:
Best Picture – Oppenheimer – Emma Thomas, Charles Roven, and Christopher Nolan, producers
Best Director – Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Best Actor – Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer as J. Robert Oppenheimer
Best Actress – Emma Stone – Poor Things as Bella Baxter
Best Supporting Actor – Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer as Lewis Strauss
Best Supporting Actress – Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers as Mary Lamb
Best Original Screenplay – Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
Best Adapted Screenplay – American Fiction – Cord Jefferson; based on the novel Erasure by Percival Everett
Best Animated Feature – The Boy and the Heron – Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki
Best International Feature Film – The Zone of Interest (U.K.)
Best Documentary Feature Film – 20 Days in Mariupol – Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, and Raney Aronson-Rath
Best Documentary Short Film – The Last Repair Shop – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
Best Live Action Short Film – The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – Wes Anderson and Steven Rales
Best Animated Short Film – War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko – Dave Mullins and Brad Booker
