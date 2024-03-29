The 2024 Capital Pride Pageant Seeks Contestants

The Capital Pride Alliance has announced the return of the Mr., Mx., and Miss Capital Pride Pageant for 2024.
The pageant, which was held annually prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, welcomes contestants of any gender identity to compete for one of three crowns.
Contestants are judged on Pride-themed attire, talent, and answers to questions posed by a panel of judges.
Winners are expected to embody Capital Pride Alliance’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, and use their platform, wit, and skills to encourage others to express their true selves and have their voices heard, especially when advocating for acceptance and equality.
“We believe in the power of representation and the importance of creating spaces where everyone feels seen and heard,” Ryan Bos, executive director of Capital Pride Alliance, said in a statement. “The Mr., Mx., and Miss Capital Pride Pageant provides an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the diverse experiences within our community and foster a sense of belonging for all.”
The pageant title winners will receive a cash prize and the opportunity to participate in select Capital Pride events during the week of Capital Pride’s annual June festivities, as well as events to be held later in the year.
Among those events are the Capital Pride Honors reception on May 31, the RIOT! Opening party on June 7, the official Capital Pride Parade and Block Party, on June 8, and the Capital Pride Festival and Concert on June 9.
Other events where they are expected to make appearances include the WorldPride Reveal, to be held later in 2024, at least two fundraising events during the course of their reign, the 2025 Mr., Mx., and Miss Capital Pride pageant, and an official step-down event after a new titleholder has been named.
“The Mr., Mx., and Miss Capital Pride Pageant is more than just a competition — it’s a celebration of resilience, authenticity, and unity,” said Destiny B. Childs, the 2010 Miss Capital Pride titleholder Destiny B. Childs, the director of the pageant. “We invite individuals from all walks of life to participate and join us in embracing the vibrant diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.”
Potential contestants must submit an application fee of $75, payable to the Capital Pride Alliance.
There will be a maximum limit of five contestants for each of the three titles, determined on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Mr., Mx., and Miss Capital Pride Pageant will be held on Friday, April 26, at Penn Social, 801 E St. NW, Washington, D.C.
Ryan Walters, Oklahoma's Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction, blasted "radical leftists" for allegedly using the death of nonbinary teenager Nex Benedict to push a political agenda.
Speaking with The New York Times, Walters accused LGBTQ advocates of misrepresenting the facts about Benedict's death. He pushed back on suggestions -- primarily those circulating on social media -- that Benedict's death, which occurred on February 8, was linked to a fight in a girls' bathroom at Owasso High School on February 7.
Local police have since said that preliminary autopsy results found that Nex "did not die as a result of trauma." The state medical examiner's office has not yet publicly released its report on the autopsy and toxicology results.
The Capital Pride Alliance has unveiled its plans for June's 2024 Pride celebration in Washington, D.C., adopting the theme "Totally Radical" for its upcoming events.
The theme is rooted in the spirit that defined the LGBTQ activism of the 1980s and 1990s, and the progress achieved due to the dedication of the activists who fought for various forms of social and cultural change, from HIV/AIDS activism to marriage equality.
"Capital Pride's 2024 theme... about embracing our authenticity, pushing boundaries, and advocating for a world where everyone can live their truth without fear or discrimination," Ryan Bos, the executive director of Capital Pride Alliance, said in a statement.
