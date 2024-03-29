The 2024 Capital Pride Pageant Seeks Contestants

The Capital Pride Alliance has announced the return of the Mr., Mx., and Miss Capital Pride Pageant for 2024.

The pageant, which was held annually prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, welcomes contestants of any gender identity to compete for one of three crowns.

Contestants are judged on Pride-themed attire, talent, and answers to questions posed by a panel of judges.

Winners are expected to embody Capital Pride Alliance’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, and use their platform, wit, and skills to encourage others to express their true selves and have their voices heard, especially when advocating for acceptance and equality.

“We believe in the power of representation and the importance of creating spaces where everyone feels seen and heard,” Ryan Bos, executive director of Capital Pride Alliance, said in a statement. “The Mr., Mx., and Miss Capital Pride Pageant provides an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the diverse experiences within our community and foster a sense of belonging for all.”

The pageant title winners will receive a cash prize and the opportunity to participate in select Capital Pride events during the week of Capital Pride’s annual June festivities, as well as events to be held later in the year.

Among those events are the Capital Pride Honors reception on May 31, the RIOT! Opening party on June 7, the official Capital Pride Parade and Block Party, on June 8, and the Capital Pride Festival and Concert on June 9.

Other events where they are expected to make appearances include the WorldPride Reveal, to be held later in 2024, at least two fundraising events during the course of their reign, the 2025 Mr., Mx., and Miss Capital Pride pageant, and an official step-down event after a new titleholder has been named.

“The Mr., Mx., and Miss Capital Pride Pageant is more than just a competition — it’s a celebration of resilience, authenticity, and unity,” said Destiny B. Childs, the 2010 Miss Capital Pride titleholder Destiny B. Childs, the director of the pageant. “We invite individuals from all walks of life to participate and join us in embracing the vibrant diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Potential contestants must submit an application fee of $75, payable to the Capital Pride Alliance.

There will be a maximum limit of five contestants for each of the three titles, determined on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Mr., Mx., and Miss Capital Pride Pageant will be held on Friday, April 26, at Penn Social, 801 E St. NW, Washington, D.C.

For more information, or to apply as a contestant, visit capitalpride.org/pageant-application.