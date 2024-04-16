DC Black Pride 2024: Everything You Need to Know

DC Black Pride, one of the largest African-American LGBTQ Pride celebrations in the nation, released its schedule for the 2024 celebration, which will take place over Memorial Day Weekend.

This year’s theme is “Black Pride Forever,” promising a four-day weekend full of social and educational events starting Friday, May 24 and ending on Monday, May 27.

The Westin Washington, DC Downtown, at 999 9th St. NW, is the host hotel for many of Black Pride’s educational, historical, or informational workshops.

The Westin will also host “Rainbow Row,” a vendor expo featuring various LGBTQ organizations and businesses that serve the LGBTQ and Black communities, as well as the annual Health and Wellness Festival, offering workshops, demonstrations, and activities focused on holistic well-being.

The festival will offer complimentary services, including HIV testing, STI screenings, vital signs measurements, massages, mini-facials, mpox vaccinations, and DoxyPEP for those seeking immediate treatment after engaging in condomless sex.

On May 24, at 6 p.m., The Center for Black Equity, which organizes DC Black Pride, will host the DC Black Pride Opening Party at the Westin.

Attendees can help themselves to drinks and hors d’oeuvres while enjoying performances by Paris Sashay, Keith Angelo, Bang Garçon, Black Assets, Marcy Smiles, and Sherry Amoure. Admission to the event is free, but space is limited. Those wishing to attend can reserve a spot by visiting the event link at Eventbrite.com.

On Saturday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Black Pride attendees can attend workshops on various LGBTQ-relevant topics. From 12-2 p.m., there will be a Writers’ Forum at the Westin, where LGBTQ authors will discuss their books and provide insight into their motivation and inspiration for writing.

Later that evening, from 6 to 9 p.m., DC Black Pride’s annual Mary Bowman Poetry Slam offers people of all ages and identities the opportunity to share their work and express their feelings about pressing issues impacting the queer and Black communities. Prizes are typically granted to the top three performers at the event.

On Sunday, May 26, DC Black Pride will host a brief faith service for those who wish to participate at 11:30 a.m.

Beginning at 11 a.m., Hook Hall, at 3400 Georgia Ave. NW, will host “Brunch & Babes,” the third annual DC Black Pride Drag Brunch, organized by the Capitol Ballroom Council and hosted by The Iconic Sophia McIntosh.

Event tickets, granting the holder access to the brunch buffet and bottomless mimosas, can be purchased online ahead of the event, and cost $60 per person.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Veterans Pride Suicide Prevention Coalition, which provides mental health support for LGBTQ veterans.

A host of drag queens will perform at the brunch, including Atlanta’s Stasha Sanchez Garçon, Raquell Lord Balenciaga, and The Iconic Tommie Ross. Akeria Davenport, of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will make a special guest appearance. Other performers include Current Mister Black Universe, Exotic Lord, The Icon Haven Garçon, and Paris Nicole Brooks-Bonet.

Throughout the weekend, D.C. nightlife venues will host various ancillary Black Pride-themed parties featuring an abundance of performers, musical artists, and dancers.

We will have an update on the full slate of Black Pride parties soon. To stay informed, subscribe to Metro Weekly’s daily newsletter and magazine at www.metroweekly.com/subscribe.