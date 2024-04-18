School Board Cancels ’30 Rock’ Star’s Anti-Bullying Talk

A Pennsylvania school board canceled an appearance by Maulik Pancholy at a local middle school’s anti-bullying assembly due to concerns over his “lifestyle.”

The Cumberland Valley School District school board voted unanimously to cancel the gay actor’s scheduled May 22 appearance at Mountain View Middle School in Mechanicsburg, a town of 9,000 people in the state’s center, just 10 miles outside Harrisburg.

Pancholy, who played Jonathan on the hit TV show 30 Rock, Sanjay in Weeds, and voiced the character of Baljeet for Disney’s Phineas & Ferb, is also an author of novels for young adults, including The Best at It, the story of a gay Indian-American boy and his experience dealing with bullying in a small Midwestern town, and Nikhil Out Loud, about a group of eighth-grade theater kids rising up against homophobia in their community.

The conservative school board balked at the idea that Pancholy might address the middle schoolers and bring up topics like homosexuality or politically-tinged issues, which could violate a district policy prohibiting “political” events.

“He labels himself as an activist who is proud of his lifestyle, and I don’t think that should be imposed on our students,” School Board Member Bud Shaffner said at an evening meeting on April 15.

Kelly Potteiger, a newly-elected board member who is also a member of the right-wing, anti-LGBTQ group Moms for Liberty, fretted that Pancholy might mention his books, which deal with anti-LGBTQ bullying themes, or his own experience with bullying, potentially even advocating for ideas like “empathy and inclusion” — which right-wingers typically deem as contrary to conservative values.

“[I]t’s not discriminating against his lifestyle, that’s his choice, but it’s him speaking about it,” Potteiger sad. “He did say that’s not the topic [of his speech], but that’s what his books are about.”

Shaffner later told The New York Times that his remarks had been misconstrued and that the “lifestyle” he objected to had to do with Pancholy’s description of himself on his website as an “activist” working on social justice causes.

“The fact that he is a self-proclaimed political activist is what we object to,” Shaffner said.

"There is no political agenda," Comstock told the Times. "He is not trying to pass policies or change minds or anything like that. [The school board members] cloaked it as 'We want to keep politics out of school' when they clearly knew it had nothing to do with politics." Comstock noted that if the policy were applied more broadly, other groups, such as "Mothers Against Drunk Driving" could be considered activists. "Would we ban them from coming and talking to our members?" she asked. Comstock added that the board's decision was not representative of the community, which is why community members were "outraged" by the cancellation. It still remains unclear how the event came to be planned and whether the board's actions reflected the views of administrators at Mountain View Middle School. Cumberland Valley School District spokesperson Tracy Panzer told Today.com that Pancholy's visit was not originally on the school board's agenda for Monday's meeting. Still, one member proposed rescinding the invite, with the whole board agreeing. Brooke Ryerson, a 16-year-old who previously attended Mountain View Middle School and who is a member of the LGBTQ community, plans to attend the school board's next meeting on May 6 with her mother, where both will express their disappointment with the cancellation. "It was going to be an assembly about empathy and anti-bullying," she told Today.com. "But that doesn't matter to the board. They want to silence us in any way they can." Tony Conte, another former student, shared an open letter to Shaffner on Facebook, recounting his experiences as a closeted gay teen, including being ostracized for being different, and even contemplating suicide. He noted that a boy he had befriended eventually hung himself due to a lack of acceptance and bullying. "I think that if I had heard from diverse voices like [Pancholy's] in an auditorium setting telling me that it was okay to be different maybe my middle and high school experience could have been different," Conte wrote. "A presentation of this sort could have saved a life, like the life of my friend."