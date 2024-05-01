Job Applicants Using ‘They/Them’ Pronouns Less Likely to Be Hired

A study published in the Social Science Research Network found that job applicants who use “they/them” pronouns are less likely to be hired.
The study’s author, University of Toronto Ph.D. candidate Taryn Eames, claims the study is “the first large-scale correspondence study focused on evaluating hiring discrimination based on pronoun disclosure.”
Eames sent out 7,970 pairs of fake resumes — one with “they/them” pronouns and another without — for a fictitious applicant to large corporations and small businesses in six U.S. cities, across 15 occupations, between May and October 2023.
To control for employers who might discriminate against any applicant who lists pronouns — which some employers may consider a political act, an indication of liberal ideology, or simply unprofessional — the resumes not only compared applicants with “they/them” pronouns to those who didn’t list any pronouns, but also tested responses to hypothetical applicants who listed “he/him” or “she/her” as pronouns.
Ultimately, Eames found that nonbinary pronouns on a resume reduced the positive response rate by 5.4% compared to applicants without pronouns and by 3.7% compared to those with binary-gendered pronouns.
Eames concluded that this means “an estimated 67% of discrimination against applicants disclosing ‘they/them’ pronouns is due to their nonbinary gender identity.”
The study also found that discrimination doubled in Republican-dominated areas versus Democratic-dominated areas.
This aligned with findings showing Republicans are more uncomfortable about the idea of transgender, nonbinary, or gender-nonconforming identities. (A 2022 Pew Research Center survey found that 66% of Republicans, but only 10% of Democrats, said “society has gone too far in accepting transgender people,” and a 2022 YouGov poll found that 66% of Republicans, but only 37% of Democrats are “somewhat or very uncomfortable” using gender-neutral pronouns.)
The study’s results were inconclusive when examining whether presumed cisgender applicants who disclose pronouns experience discrimination compared to those who don’t.
As Eames noted, “if [such] discrimination does exist, it is of lower magnitude than discrimination against nonbinary applicants who disclose pronouns.”
The study aligns with similar findings from a 2023 Business.com report indicating that job-seekers with nonbinary gender pronouns on their resumes were less likely to be contacted by employers.
In that study, an experiment of whether bias against nonbinary individuals is prevalent found that hiring managers were 8% less likely to consider an applicant with “they/them” pronouns as a “good fit” for a position.
The report also asked 450 nonbinary professionals about their personal experiences in the workplace.
One in four nonbinary individuals said their gender identity negatively impacted their experiences at work, and 72% expressed concern that revealing their gender identity to prospective employers would negatively influence their job search.
The Studio's Milton stage is all dressed up for a designer barn wedding. Candles in mason jars line the floor, succulents and roses wind around the columns. The space feels familiar -- you've been to, or seen a wedding like this before, and can't help but wonder, what has or is about to happen?
Director Tom Story and company -- namely, set designer Luciana Stecconi and lighting designer Mary Louise Geiger -- have so properly set the mood for Bryna Turner's well-observed comedy At the Wedding, that one might feel like an invited guest. A guest with a front-row seat to what's sure to be entertaining mess once Carlo, the bride's ex, strolls in and takes a seat at the kids' table.
The Rainbow Youth Project USA says calls to its suicide prevention hotline from LGBTQ youth in Oklahoma spiked by more than 200% following the much-publicized death of nonbinary teenager Nex Benedict.
According to the organization, the hotline typically fields an average of 325 calls per month from LGBTQ youth in Oklahoma. But after news of Benedict's death began to spread, the volume of calls from Oklahomans spiked by 238%, reaching 1,097 calls for the month.
To handle the increased volume, Rainbow Youth Project USA created a rapid response team to assist troubled youth and parents calling in, particularly from Owasso, where Benedict lived.
