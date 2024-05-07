Kenya Hutton Named Interim CEO of Center for Black Equity

Kenya Hutton will become the interim CEO and President of the Center for Black Equity, following news that Earl Fowlkes plans to retire.

Hutton, appointed by the organization’s Board of Directors, will officially assume the post on August 1, as Fowlkes, who has been the CEO and President of the civil rights organization for 25 years, steps down. Fowlkes will remain actively involved with the center, serving as the organization’s president emeritus in an advisory role.

Hutton has been the Deputy Director of the Center for Black Equity for the past four years and previously served the organization in other capacities for a decade.

As director, Hutton will be expected to lead and advance racial justice initiatives and advocate for social, economic, and health equity measures or policies that benefit Black LGBTQ communities.

“I am honored by the Board’s trust and excited to build upon the incredible foundation laid by Earl Fowlkes Jr.,” Hutton said in a statement. “The Center for Black Equity plays a vital role in advancing racial equity, and I am committed to leading the organization in its next chapter of impactful work.”

Fowlkes reflected on his time with the Center for Black Equity, calling it an “incredible privilege” to have led the organization over the last quarter-century.

“While I’m excited to embark on this next chapter, I have no intention of stepping away from the fight for racial equity,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to supporting Kenya Hutton and the talented CBE team in their ongoing efforts to dismantle systemic barriers and empower Black LGBTQ+ communities.”

The Center for Black Equity, which produces the annual D.C. Black Pride celebration, is planning a retirement event celebrating Fowlkes and honoring his legacy at the organization. More details will be forthcoming.