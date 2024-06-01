Minnesota Bans Book Bans

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an education bill prohibiting public libraries from restricting access to any book based “solely on its viewpoint or the messages, ideas or opinions it conveys.”

The law, which covers a host of education-related topics, mandates library collections be managed by “a licensed library media specialist, an individual with a master’s degree in library sciences or library and information sciences, or a professional librarian or person with extensive library collection management experience.”

It requires school boards and governing bodies to adopt consistent policies creating procedures for challenging and removing books from schools, and prohibits them from censoring materials based solely on their personal beliefs or ideology.

Public bodies are barred from discriminating against or disciplining library professionals based solely on their decisions pertaining to the management of a book collection. Librarians may, however, choose to decline to purchase, lend, or shelve books as part of their regular duties.

Parents and adults responsible for children are still allowed to challenge books — or their placement within the library — based on their belief that a book’s content is age-inappropriate.

“Censorship has no place in our libraries,” Walz, a Democrat, wrote on X. “As a former teacher, I’m clear: We need to remember our history, not erase it. Today, I signed a bill into law putting an end to book bans based on ideology in Minnesota.”