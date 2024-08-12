‘Hacks,’ ‘Fellow Travelers,’ ‘Young Royals’ Win Dorian TV Awards

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics has announced the winners of the 2024 Dorian TV Awards, honoring the best in television and streaming networks.
Max’s Hacks took top honors with 4 wins, including nods for Best TV Comedy, Best Written TV Show, and its two stars, Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.
AMC’s Anne Rice’s Interview With A Vampire won Best TV Drama, Best LGBTQ TV Show, and Best Genre TV Show, and the Showtime/Paramount+ drama Fellow Travelers earned wins for its stars Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey.
The Campiest TV Show honor went to SYFY/USA’s Chucky, while FX/Hulu’s Reservation Dogs took home the group’s award for Best Unsung TV Show.
Netflix’s superb Young Royals won Best Non-English Language TV Show, while the Alan Cumming-helmed The Traitors on Peacock won Best Reality TV Show. Quiet on the Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV on Investigation Discovery won Best TV Documentary.
Julio Torres was honored with GALECA’s “Wilde Wit Award,” Alan Cumming was bestowed with the “TV Trailblazer Award,” and the legendary Carol Burnett was this year’s “TV Icon” award-winner.
“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 Dorian Television Awards,” Walt Hickey, GALECA’s President, said in a statement. “This group is second to none when it comes to elevating and advocating for innovative, daring work, and celebrating the creative efforts of the future of the film and television industry.”
The nonprofit organization boasts over 500 members, most of whom are on staff or freelance for mainstream and niche media outlets including The New Yorker, Vulture, HuffPost, The Los Angeles Times, Out, The Advocate, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Entertainment Weekly, and The Guardian.
For better and for worse, the gay teen thriller Ganymede manages to capture the bleak horror of having to listen to a frothing anti-gay rant from some amped-up street corner preacher, or loud-mouthed bully. The kind of slur-filled noise that transmits fear and hate, and not a hint of Christian love.
Too many queer and questioning teens -- like the film's protagonist, high school wrestler Lee Fletcher IV (Jordan Doww) -- are subjected to that barrage every day, at home, at church, at school. Lee's small-town life is one long sermon on traditional values, ministered by his strict religious parents, and hellfire-spouting church pastor, all of whom are aware that the boy is battling certain so-called demons.
The first time Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman teamed up onscreen, twelve years ago in the batshit crazy Lee Daniels production The Paperboy, romance between their characters Jack and Charlotte did not work out.
Good Southern boy Jack was obsessed with floozy Charlotte, but Charlotte was obsessed with a convicted killer who got saved from the electric chair and released from prison, then dragged Charlotte off to go live in a swamp.
Kidman managed to garner Golden Globe and SAG nominations -- perhaps just for enduring the lurid thriller, which also featured Matthew McConaughey, as Efron's older brother, getting gang-raped and beaten in a gay B&D situation gone way wrong -- but Nic and Zac, as a potential pairing, were more cringe than compelling.
