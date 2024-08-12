‘Hacks,’ ‘Fellow Travelers,’ ‘Young Royals’ Win Dorian TV Awards

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics has announced the winners of the 2024 Dorian TV Awards, honoring the best in television and streaming networks.

Max’s Hacks took top honors with 4 wins, including nods for Best TV Comedy, Best Written TV Show, and its two stars, Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.

AMC’s Anne Rice’s Interview With A Vampire won Best TV Drama, Best LGBTQ TV Show, and Best Genre TV Show, and the Showtime/Paramount+ drama Fellow Travelers earned wins for its stars Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey.

The Campiest TV Show honor went to SYFY/USA’s Chucky, while FX/Hulu’s Reservation Dogs took home the group’s award for Best Unsung TV Show.

Netflix’s superb Young Royals won Best Non-English Language TV Show, while the Alan Cumming-helmed The Traitors on Peacock won Best Reality TV Show. Quiet on the Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV on Investigation Discovery won Best TV Documentary.

Julio Torres was honored with GALECA’s “Wilde Wit Award,” Alan Cumming was bestowed with the “TV Trailblazer Award,” and the legendary Carol Burnett was this year’s “TV Icon” award-winner.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 Dorian Television Awards,” Walt Hickey, GALECA’s President, said in a statement. “This group is second to none when it comes to elevating and advocating for innovative, daring work, and celebrating the creative efforts of the future of the film and television industry.”

The nonprofit organization boasts over 500 members, most of whom are on staff or freelance for mainstream and niche media outlets including The New Yorker, Vulture, HuffPost, The Los Angeles Times, Out, The Advocate, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Entertainment Weekly, and The Guardian.

Four of Metro Weekly‘s writers are GALECA members, including Senior Contributing Editor and film critic André Hereford, Contributing Editor Hugh McIntyre, Broadway Critic Ryan Leeds, and Editor-in-Chief Randy Shulman.

A full list of the 2024 Dorian TV Award Winners and nominees follows.

BEST TV DRAMA



⭐️ Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

The Curse (Showtime/Paramount+)

Fallout (Amazon Prime)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

BEST TV COMEDY



Abbott Elementary (ABC)



The Bear (FX/Hulu)



⭐️ Hacks (Max)



Reservation Dogs (FX/Hulu)



What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST WRITTEN TV SHOW

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime/Paramount+)

⭐️ Hacks (Max)

BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW



⭐️ Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)



Baby Reindeer (Netflix)



Fellow Travelers (Showtime/Paramount+)



Hacks (Max)



Heartstopper (Netflix)

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES



⭐️ Baby Reindeer (Netflix)



Fellow Travelers (Showtime/Paramount+)



Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans (FX/Hulu)



Ripley (Netflix)



True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

BEST UNSUNG TV SHOW



Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)



Chucky (Syfy/USA)



Our Flag Means Death (Max)



⭐️ Reservation Dogs (FX/Hulu)



We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW

Elite (Netflix)

Lupin (Netflix)

⭐️ Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

Tore (Netflix)

Young Royals (Netflix)

BEST LGBTQ NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW

Drag Latina (Revry/LATV+)

Elite (Netflix)

Past Lies (Hulu)

Tore (Netflix)

⭐️ Young Royals (Netflix)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE — DRAMA

Jacob Anderson, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

⭐️ Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers (Showtime/Paramount+)

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who (Disney+)

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge (Hulu)

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans (FX/Hulu)

Anna Sawai, Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

Andrew Scott, Ripley (Netflix)

Emma Stone, The Curse (Showtime/Paramount+)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE — DRAMA

⭐️ Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers (Showtime/Paramount+)

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age (HBO)

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Moeka Hoshi, Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

Jennifer Jason Leigh, Fargo (FX)

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Jinkx Monsoon, Doctor Who (Disney+)

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Benny Safdie, The Curse (Showtime/Paramount+)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE — COMEDY

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)



Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5Eva (Netflix)

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs (FX/Hulu)

Maya Rudolph, Loot (Apple TV+)

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

⭐️ Jean Smart, Hacks (Max)

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE — COMEDY

Joel Kim Booster, Loot (Apple TV+)

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

⭐️ Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (Max)

Harvey Guill é n, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jamie Lee-Curtis, The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Megan Stalter, Hacks (Max)

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers,” 66th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS / Paramount+)

Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, What Was I Made For?,” 96th Academy Awards (ABC)

⭐️ Ryan Gosling, “I’m Just Ken,” 96th Academy Awards (ABC)

Steve Martin, “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?,” Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Maya Rudolph, “Mother,” Night Live (NBC)

BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Black Twitter: A People’s History (Hulu)

Girls State (Apple TV+)

The Greatest Night in Pop (Netflix)

Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney+)

⭐️ Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (Investigation Discovery)

BEST LGBTQ TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Beyond the Aggressives: 25 Years Later (Showtime)

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO)

⭐️ Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York (HBO)

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (HBO)

The Stroll (HBO)

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Hot Ones (YouTube)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

⭐️ Last Week with John Oliver (HBO)

BEST REALITY SHOW

Rupaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo)

⭐️ The Traitors (Peacock)

We’re Here (HBO)

BEST GENRE TV SHOW

⭐️ Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Fallout (Amazon Prime)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Chucky (SyFy/USA)

BEST ANIMATED SHOW

Blue Eye Samurai (Netflix)

Bobs Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (Max)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

⭐️ X-Men ’97 (Disney+)

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING TV SHOW

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

Fallout (Amazon Prime)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

⭐️ Ripley (Netflix)

Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

Bridgerton (Netflix)

⭐️ Chucky (SyFy/USA)

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans (FX/Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

The Traitors (Peacock)

WILDE WIT AWARD

Joel Kim Booster

Quinta Brunson

Ayo Edebiri

Hannah Einbinder

⭐️ Julio Torres

GALECA TV Icon Award

—To a uniquely talented star we adore

Gillian Anderson

Angela Bassett

⭐️ Carol Burnett

LeVar Burton

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

GALECA LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer Award

RuPaul Charles

Margaret Cho

⭐️ Alan Cumming

Emma D’Arcy