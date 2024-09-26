Chappell Roan Is Voting for Kamala Harris, But Won’t Endorse Her

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris emerged victorious from her debate with a visibly agitated Donald Trump on Tuesday night.

Harris repeatedly got under former President Trump's skin, setting up verbal traps, in both her answers to moderator questions and her rebuttals of Trump's statements, intended to bait the three-time Republican Party nominee into veering off script.

Trump rushed headlong into many of those traps by repeating a number of falsehoods, peddling conspiracy theories, and offering long, rambling responses to questions.

Both candidates were obviously prepared for the debate, armed with one-liners or attacks on their opponent.