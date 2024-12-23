Disney Removes Character’s Trans Identity from New Show

Disney has removed a transgender storyline from Win or Lose, a series about a co-ed middle school softball team called the Pickles.

The eight-episode Pixar series, premiering February 19, 2025, on Disney+, will follow the experiences of different Pickles teammates and their friends. A 14-year-old character who would have identified as trans in the original version will remain in the show, but the lines of dialogue referencing gender identity have been excised.

The decision to cut the references was made months ago, aligning with a rightward political shift in which Americans are becoming less supportive of transgender visibility.

It also coincides with a backlash from parents and conservatives against the idea of introducing LGBTQ content to minors and a proliferation of bills seeking to restrict transgender rights, particularly with regard to the ability to participate in sports.

Some have speculated that Disney, Pixar’s parent company, does not wish to incite the anger of newly-elected President Donald Trump, who has railed against diversity and inclusion efforts and is expected to use his administration — not to mention his bully pulpit — to marshal public opinion against those who advocate for greater representation of LGBTQ or racial and ethnic diversity in media.

A spokesperson for Disney confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the transgender storyline had been removed.

“When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline,” the spokesperson said, declining to comment further.

Chanel Stewart, the 18-year-old transgender actress cast as the transgender character in Win or Lose, told Deadline that she had been excited and proud to take on the role after she learned that Pixar was looking for someone to voice the character.

“I was exactly what they wanted to a T, and that’s why it felt so right,” Stewart said. “The thought of authentically portraying a transgender teenage girl made me really happy. I wanted to make this for transgender kids like me.”

Stewart was “disheartened” after she learned that the character’s trans identity would be scrubbed. For now, she takes some comfort in knowing she’s one of the first out trans people to act in a voiceover role.

“From the moment I got the script, I was excited to share my journey to help empower other trans youth. I knew this would be a very important conversation,” she said. “Trans stories matter, and they deserve to be heard.”

Stewart’s mom, Keisha, told Deadline she was disappointed by the decision.

“It was upsetting because my daughter is transgender and this is her life,” Keisha said. “I felt like it was very important that we not hide that fact. There may be some parents out there who are not ready to have that conversation, but this is the world that we live in and everyone should be represented. Everyone deserves to be recognized.

“And it felt like it was just another setback for the LGBTQ community, because it’s very hard on transgender teenagers … transgender people, period. Especially when you’re young and you’re trying to figure out how to navigate this world that you live in and be able to grow into your own person.”