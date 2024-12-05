Metro Weekly
‘Grindr Unwrapped’ Announces the #1 Gay Sex Position of 2024

The popular gay hookup app Grindr released its annual survey of sexual, social, and cultural trends as decided by its users.

By on December 5, 2024

Grindr Unwrapped 2024 – Troye Sivan and Charli XCX – YouTube Screenshot, Tyler Wu – Photo: Instagram

Grindr, the popular hookup app for gay and bisexual men, released its annual edition of “Grindr Unwrapped,” a compilation of cultural trends, sexual habits, and other statistics regarding its users.

Over the course of 2024, Grindr’s users sent more than 130 billion chats, and “tapped” fellow users over 10 billion times.

Additionally, more than 2 billion private photo albums were shared. And, yeah, that’s a lot of dicks.

Grindr surveyed its worldwide user base, in addition to compiling anonymous, aggregated profile data from user accounts, to identify sex, dating, travel, and pop culture preferences and trends.

For example, Grindr users selected the “missionary” position as the most popular “Sex Position of the Year,” followed by Backshots, a position allowing for deeper penetration; the “69” position; the “side” position; and spooning.

“Missionary often gets dismissed as ‘boring’ or ‘vanilla,’ but this view overlooks the profound intimacy and intensity it can offer; eye contact, passionate kissing, the sweat of your partner drip[ping] onto your chin — these moments aren’t for the faint of heart,” Grindr sex and relationships expert Zachary Zane said in a statement.

“Each year, ‘Unwrapped’ is our love letter to the queer community,” Tristan Pineiro, Grindr’s senior vice president of brand marketing and communications, said in a press release. “It’s our way of celebrating the voices and moments that make our community so vibrant while honoring the trends and perspectives that unite us globally.”

Below are all the 2024 “Grindr Unwrapped” rankings. The company did not provide individual percentile data. Argue away!

Sex Position of the Year

  1. Missionary
  2. Backshots
  3. 69
  4. Side
  5. Spooning

Favorite Foreplay Activity

  1. Kissing
  2. Oral
  3. Rimming
  4. Hand stuff
  5. Frotting

Countries with the Highest Percentage of Tops

  1. Jordan
  2. Greece
  3. United States
  4. Singapore
  5. Peru

Countries with the Highest Percentage of Bottoms

  1. South Africa
  2. South Korea
  3. Japan
  4. Vietnam
  5. Denmark

Countries with the Highest Percentage of “Vers” Users

  1. Finland
  2. Austria
  3. Germany
  4. Australia
  5. Hungary

Countries with the Highest Percentage of Sides

  1. Singapore
  2. Philippines
  3. Japan
  4. New Zealand
  5. Australia

Countries with the Highest Percentage of Open Relationships

  1. South Korea
  2. Switzerland
  3. Germany
  4. Netherlands
  5. Denmark

Top Countries Where Users Are More Likely to Swap Nudes

  1. United States
  2. Finland
  3. Australia
  4. Canada
  5. Norway

Top Countries Where Users Are Least Likely to Swap Nudes

  1. South Africa
  2. India
  3. Italy
  4. Cambodia
  5. Jordan

Countries with the Highest Percentage of Feet Lovers

  1. Italy
  2. Germany
  3. United Kingdom
  4. France
  5. Israel

Countries with the Highest Percentage of Bears

  1. Greece
  2. United States
  3. Ireland
  4. Trinidad & Tobago
  5. South Africa

Countries with the Highest Percentage of Twinks

  1. Netherlands
  2. Switzerland
  3. Belgium
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Brazil

Countries with the Highest Percentage of Daddies

  1. United States
  2. Australia
  3. Trinidad & Tobago
  4. Venezuela
  5. Canada

Countries with the Highest Percentage of “Hung Bottoms”

  1. France
  2. Canada
  3. Germany
  4. Brazil
  5. Switzerland

Countries with the Highest Percentage of “Fem Tops”

  1. United Kingdom
  2. Ireland
  3. United States
  4. Australia
  5. Mexico

Most Frequently Used Tags

  1. Discreet
  2. Bi
  3. FWB
  4. Kissing
  5. Oral

Most Frequently Searched Tags

  1. Hung
  2. Trans
  3. BB
  4. Dom
  5. Feet

Users selected the following neighborhoods as the “Gayest Gayborhood” of the Year

  1. Soho, London
  2. Chueca, Madrid
  3. Weho, Los Angeles
  4. The Castro, San Francisco
  5. Le Marais, Paris

When it comes to using Grindr’s “Roam” feature, which allows users to check out far-away environs where they might one day wish to travel, the Top Destinations were:

  1. New York City, United States
  2. London, United Kingdom
  3. Paris, France
  4. Miami, United States
  5. Los Angeles, United States

Outside of the sexual realm, Grindr Unwrapped also looked at some of the most influential pop culture figures or moments that defined 2024.

The leading contenders for “Gay Gasp of the Year,” as selected by Grindr users were:

  1. The Olympic French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati, whose generous package ended up costing him a medal after it knocked down the bar that sets the height.
  2. Madonna’s free Rio concert.
  3. Lorde and Charli XCX performing at Madison Square Garden.
  4. Cooper Koch’s revelation on Watch What Happens Live that he did not use a prosthetic for his full-frontal shower scene in the Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.
  5. Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s pregnancy announcement.

Best “Reads” of the Year

  1. U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s (D-Texas) reference to fellow Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as a “Bleach blonde bad built butch body.”
  2. The song “Hiss” by Megan Thee Stallion.
  3. Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us” attacking musical artist Drake.
  4. Plane Jane’s entire dialogue on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 16.
  5. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles’ clapback at former Team USA competitor MyKayla Skinner after winning the team gold medal.

Best Viral Newcomer of the Year

  1. Jools Lebron
  2. Queen of Melrose
  3. Nara Smith
  4. Fr00dle
  5. Kelley Hyer

Hottest Man of the Year

  1. Pedro Pascal
  2. Jonathan Bailey
  3. Bad Bunny
  4. Travis Kelce
  5. Jeremy Allen White

Porn Star of the Year

  1. Tyler Wu
  2. Rhyheim Shabazz
  3. Girthmaster
  4. Dan Benson
  5. Kyle Krieger

Gay Power Couple of the Year

  1. Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson
  2. Matt Bomer and Simon Halls
  3. Sam Smith and Christian Cowan
  4. Ben Platt and Noah Galvin
  5. Zane Phillips and Froy

Babygirl of the Year

  1. Troye Sivan
  2. Shawn Mendes
  3. Jacob Elordi
  4. Lil Nas X
  5. The Challengers Boys

Favorite Movie of the Year

  1. Deadpool + Wolverine
  2. Inside Out 2
  3. The Substance
  4. Challengers
  5. Dune: Part Two

TV Show of the Year

  1. Baby Reindeer
  2. The Boyfriend
  3. The Bear
  4. English Teacher
  5. Popstar Academy

Hate-Watch of the Year

  1. Emily in Paris
  2. Love is Blind
  3. 90 Day Fiancé
  4. The Morning Show
  5. Selling Sunset

Top Album of the Year

  1. BRAT – Charli XCX
  2. Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish
  3. Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
  4. Eternal Sunshine – Ariana Grande
  5. Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

Top Song of the Year

  1. “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
  2. “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
  3. “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Ariana Grande
  4. “Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish
  5. “360” – Charli XCX

Musical Tour of the Year

  1. SWEAT with Charli XCX + Troye Sivan
  2. Taylor Swift’s “The Eras” Tour
  3. Madonna’s “The Celebration” Tour
  4. Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour
  5. Billie Eilish’s “Hit Me Hard and Hit Me Soft: The Tour

Top Podcast of the Year

  1. The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya
  2. Who’s The Asshole with Katya
  3. Las Culturistas with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers
  4. So True with Caleb Heron
  5. Emergency Intercom with Drew and Enya

Mother of the Year

  1. Charli XCX
  2. Lady Gaga
  3. Beyoncé
  4. Celine Dionne
  5. Chappell Roan

Ally of the Year

  1. Charli XCX
  2. Pedro Pascal
  3. Jamie Lee Curtis
  4. David Tennant
  5. Sade

