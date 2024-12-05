‘Grindr Unwrapped’ Announces the #1 Gay Sex Position of 2024

Grindr, the popular hookup app for gay and bisexual men, released its annual edition of “Grindr Unwrapped,” a compilation of cultural trends, sexual habits, and other statistics regarding its users.

Over the course of 2024, Grindr’s users sent more than 130 billion chats, and “tapped” fellow users over 10 billion times.

Additionally, more than 2 billion private photo albums were shared. And, yeah, that’s a lot of dicks.

Grindr surveyed its worldwide user base, in addition to compiling anonymous, aggregated profile data from user accounts, to identify sex, dating, travel, and pop culture preferences and trends.

For example, Grindr users selected the “missionary” position as the most popular “Sex Position of the Year,” followed by Backshots, a position allowing for deeper penetration; the “69” position; the “side” position; and spooning.

“Missionary often gets dismissed as ‘boring’ or ‘vanilla,’ but this view overlooks the profound intimacy and intensity it can offer; eye contact, passionate kissing, the sweat of your partner drip[ping] onto your chin — these moments aren’t for the faint of heart,” Grindr sex and relationships expert Zachary Zane said in a statement.

“Each year, ‘Unwrapped’ is our love letter to the queer community,” Tristan Pineiro, Grindr’s senior vice president of brand marketing and communications, said in a press release. “It’s our way of celebrating the voices and moments that make our community so vibrant while honoring the trends and perspectives that unite us globally.”

Below are all the 2024 “Grindr Unwrapped” rankings. The company did not provide individual percentile data. Argue away!

Sex Position of the Year

Missionary Backshots 69 Side Spooning

Favorite Foreplay Activity

Kissing Oral Rimming Hand stuff Frotting

Countries with the Highest Percentage of Tops

Jordan Greece United States Singapore Peru

Countries with the Highest Percentage of Bottoms

South Africa South Korea Japan Vietnam Denmark

Countries with the Highest Percentage of “Vers” Users

Finland Austria Germany Australia Hungary

Countries with the Highest Percentage of Sides

Singapore Philippines Japan New Zealand Australia

Countries with the Highest Percentage of Open Relationships

South Korea Switzerland Germany Netherlands Denmark

Top Countries Where Users Are More Likely to Swap Nudes

United States Finland Australia Canada Norway

Top Countries Where Users Are Least Likely to Swap Nudes

South Africa India Italy Cambodia Jordan

Countries with the Highest Percentage of Feet Lovers

Italy Germany United Kingdom France Israel

Countries with the Highest Percentage of Bears

Greece United States Ireland Trinidad & Tobago South Africa

Countries with the Highest Percentage of Twinks

Netherlands Switzerland Belgium United Kingdom Brazil

Countries with the Highest Percentage of Daddies

United States Australia Trinidad & Tobago Venezuela Canada

Countries with the Highest Percentage of “Hung Bottoms”

France Canada Germany Brazil Switzerland

Countries with the Highest Percentage of “Fem Tops”

United Kingdom Ireland United States Australia Mexico

Most Frequently Used Tags

Discreet Bi FWB Kissing Oral

Most Frequently Searched Tags

Hung Trans BB Dom Feet

Users selected the following neighborhoods as the “Gayest Gayborhood” of the Year

Soho, London Chueca, Madrid Weho, Los Angeles The Castro, San Francisco Le Marais, Paris

When it comes to using Grindr’s “Roam” feature, which allows users to check out far-away environs where they might one day wish to travel, the Top Destinations were:

New York City, United States London, United Kingdom Paris, France Miami, United States Los Angeles, United States

Outside of the sexual realm, Grindr Unwrapped also looked at some of the most influential pop culture figures or moments that defined 2024.

The leading contenders for “Gay Gasp of the Year,” as selected by Grindr users were:

The Olympic French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati, whose generous package ended up costing him a medal after it knocked down the bar that sets the height. Madonna’s free Rio concert. Lorde and Charli XCX performing at Madison Square Garden. Cooper Koch’s revelation on Watch What Happens Live that he did not use a prosthetic for his full-frontal shower scene in the Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s pregnancy announcement.

Best “Reads” of the Year

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s (D-Texas) reference to fellow Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as a “Bleach blonde bad built butch body.” The song “Hiss” by Megan Thee Stallion. Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us” attacking musical artist Drake. Plane Jane’s entire dialogue on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 16. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles’ clapback at former Team USA competitor MyKayla Skinner after winning the team gold medal.

Best Viral Newcomer of the Year

Jools Lebron Queen of Melrose Nara Smith Fr00dle Kelley Hyer

Hottest Man of the Year

Pedro Pascal Jonathan Bailey Bad Bunny Travis Kelce Jeremy Allen White

Porn Star of the Year

Tyler Wu Rhyheim Shabazz Girthmaster Dan Benson Kyle Krieger

Gay Power Couple of the Year

Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson Matt Bomer and Simon Halls Sam Smith and Christian Cowan Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Zane Phillips and Froy

Babygirl of the Year

Troye Sivan Shawn Mendes Jacob Elordi Lil Nas X The Challengers Boys

Favorite Movie of the Year

Deadpool + Wolverine Inside Out 2 The Substance Challengers Dune: Part Two

TV Show of the Year

Baby Reindeer The Boyfriend The Bear English Teacher Popstar Academy

Hate-Watch of the Year

Emily in Paris Love is Blind 90 Day Fiancé The Morning Show Selling Sunset

Top Album of the Year

BRAT – Charli XCX Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé Eternal Sunshine – Ariana Grande Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

Top Song of the Year

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Ariana Grande “Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish “360” – Charli XCX

Musical Tour of the Year

SWEAT with Charli XCX + Troye Sivan Taylor Swift’s “The Eras” Tour Madonna’s “The Celebration” Tour Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour Billie Eilish’s “Hit Me Hard and Hit Me Soft: The Tour

Top Podcast of the Year

The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya Who’s The Asshole with Katya Las Culturistas with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers So True with Caleb Heron Emergency Intercom with Drew and Enya

Mother of the Year

Charli XCX Lady Gaga Beyoncé Celine Dionne Chappell Roan

Ally of the Year

Charli XCX Pedro Pascal Jamie Lee Curtis David Tennant Sade

