‘Grindr Unwrapped’ Announces the #1 Gay Sex Position of 2024

Grindr, the popular hookup app for gay and bisexual men, released its annual edition of “Grindr Unwrapped,” a compilation of cultural trends, sexual habits, and other statistics regarding its users.
Over the course of 2024, Grindr’s users sent more than 130 billion chats, and “tapped” fellow users over 10 billion times.
Additionally, more than 2 billion private photo albums were shared. And, yeah, that’s a lot of dicks.
Grindr surveyed its worldwide user base, in addition to compiling anonymous, aggregated profile data from user accounts, to identify sex, dating, travel, and pop culture preferences and trends.
For example, Grindr users selected the “missionary” position as the most popular “Sex Position of the Year,” followed by Backshots, a position allowing for deeper penetration; the “69” position; the “side” position; and spooning.
“Missionary often gets dismissed as ‘boring’ or ‘vanilla,’ but this view overlooks the profound intimacy and intensity it can offer; eye contact, passionate kissing, the sweat of your partner drip[ping] onto your chin — these moments aren’t for the faint of heart,” Grindr sex and relationships expert Zachary Zane said in a statement.
“Each year, ‘Unwrapped’ is our love letter to the queer community,” Tristan Pineiro, Grindr’s senior vice president of brand marketing and communications, said in a press release. “It’s our way of celebrating the voices and moments that make our community so vibrant while honoring the trends and perspectives that unite us globally.”
Below are all the 2024 “Grindr Unwrapped” rankings. The company did not provide individual percentile data. Argue away!
Sex Position of the Year
Favorite Foreplay Activity
Countries with the Highest Percentage of Tops
Countries with the Highest Percentage of Bottoms
Countries with the Highest Percentage of “Vers” Users
Countries with the Highest Percentage of Sides
Countries with the Highest Percentage of Open Relationships
Top Countries Where Users Are More Likely to Swap Nudes
Top Countries Where Users Are Least Likely to Swap Nudes
Countries with the Highest Percentage of Feet Lovers
Countries with the Highest Percentage of Bears
Countries with the Highest Percentage of Twinks
Countries with the Highest Percentage of Daddies
Countries with the Highest Percentage of “Hung Bottoms”
Countries with the Highest Percentage of “Fem Tops”
Most Frequently Used Tags
Most Frequently Searched Tags
Users selected the following neighborhoods as the “Gayest Gayborhood” of the Year
When it comes to using Grindr’s “Roam” feature, which allows users to check out far-away environs where they might one day wish to travel, the Top Destinations were:
Outside of the sexual realm, Grindr Unwrapped also looked at some of the most influential pop culture figures or moments that defined 2024.
The leading contenders for “Gay Gasp of the Year,” as selected by Grindr users were:
Best “Reads” of the Year
Best Viral Newcomer of the Year
Hottest Man of the Year
Porn Star of the Year
Gay Power Couple of the Year
Babygirl of the Year
Favorite Movie of the Year
TV Show of the Year
Hate-Watch of the Year
Top Album of the Year
Top Song of the Year
Musical Tour of the Year
Top Podcast of the Year
Mother of the Year
Ally of the Year
