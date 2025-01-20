‘Hold On, Change is Coming’ Finds Power in Black History

The Zenith Gallery, in Washington, D.C., is commemorating Black History Month with a month-long exhibit of 15 artists who “use their art to honor their blackness.”

Presenting a wide range of mediums and styles, the exhibition is stocked with rapturously vibrant works by Doba Afolabi, Ram Brisueno, Julee Dickerson-Thompson, Buzz Duncan, Cheryl Edwards, Carolyn Goodridge, Francine Haskins, Paul Henry, Bernie Houston, Hubert Jackson, Sabiyha Prince, Qrcky, Patrick Smith, Curtis Woody, and Luther Wright.

From portraits of notable Black historical figures to introspections on the global Black experience to elegant and serene pieces designed to evoke sentiment and response, the images in “Hold On, Change is Coming,” now on display, are powerful, poignant, and diverse. This is one of those exhibits you’ll be sorry to have missed.

“Hold On, Change is Coming” is on display through March 1, at The Zenith Gallery, 1429 Iris Street, Washington, D.C.

Gallery hours are Wed. through Sat., noon to 6 p.m. or by appointment. Call 202-783-2963 or visit www.zenithgallery.com.

A series of artists talks will be held at the gallery starting with Doba Afolabi, Ram Brisueno, Bernie Houston, and Qrcky on Jan. 25; Buzz Duncan and Patrick Smith on Feb. 1; Julee Dickerson-Thompson, Francine Haskins, Luther Wright on Feb. 8; Sabiyha Prince on Feb. 15; and Cheryl Edwards, Carolyn Goodridge, Hubert Jackson on Feb. 22. All talks begin at 2 p.m. The receptions and talks are free and open to the public.

