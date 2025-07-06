Gay Porn Star Austin Wolf Pleads Guilty to Sex With Minor

Former gay porn star Austin Wolf has pleaded guilty to enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Appearing in Manhattan federal court on June 20, the 44-year-old Wolf — whose real name is Justin Heath Smith — admitted his offenses to Judge Paul Engelmayer, according to the New York Post.

“In late 2023 or early 2024, I induced a 15-year-old to engage in a sex act, I don’t remember through text or [social media], but phones were definitely used. I know what I was doing was wrong,” Wolf told the judge as he began to sob. “I take full 100 percent responsibility for my actions and I am prepared for the consequences.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Getzel Berger, of the Southern District of New York, detailed Wolf’s crimes in court, stating that the adult film star, along with another individual, persuaded and coerced a 15-year-old to travel to New York City for sex. The encounter occurred at another person’s residence and involved oral sex with the minor.

Lesser charges relating to the possession, distribution and receipt of child pornography are expected to be dropped at Wolf’s sentencing, which has been scheduled for September 9.

He also forfeited at least 25 electronic devices, including smartphones, hard drives, and multiple Mac computers allegedly used in the commission of his crimes, as part of the plea agreement.

Wolf was previously arrested and accused of using an anonymous Telegram account to exchange hundreds of videos containing child pornography with another individual whose phone was later seized and searched by the FBI after federal agents obtained a search warrant for it.

The content of those videos was disturbing, with federal prosecutors alleging that one of the videos showed a 10-year-old child being bound and raped, and images of children, including some “as young as infants.”

FBI agents executed a search warrant at Smith’s apartment and allegedly found an SD card containing around 200 videos of child sexual abuse material.

Berger previously described Wolf as a “danger to children online, danger to children offline, danger to children everywhere.”

Engelmayer informed Wolf that the charge to which he pleaded guilty is a felony, carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

According to the Advocate, he may also be required to pay a $5,000 fine under a federal anti-trafficking law that supports services for survivors of trafficking and sexual abuse.

As he awaits sentencing, Wolf is being held without bail at New York City’s Brooklyn-based Metropolitan Detention Center, where he has remained since his arrest a year ago.

The prison has a reputation for “dangerous, barbaric conditions,” violent inmates who are often inadequately supervised due to staffing shortages, and a lack of sufficient medical care for inmates.