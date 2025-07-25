George Santos Reports to Prison for 7-Year Sentence

“Well, darlings… The curtain falls, the spotlight dims, and the rhinestones are packed,” wrote former U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) on X Thursday evening. “From the halls of Congress to the chaos of cable news, what a ride it’s been! Was it messy? Always. Glamorous? Occasionally. Honest? I tried… most days.”

Hours later, the openly gay ex-congressman — ever the drama queen to the end — reported to federal prison to begin serving a seven-year sentence for fraud and identity theft.

Santos was sentenced in April to 87 months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He was ordered to pay $374,000 in restitution and forfeit more than $205,000 he earned through fraud.

Santos was elected to Congress in a New York Republican “wave” year, representing parts of Queens and Long Island. Soon after, it was revealed he had fabricated key details of his life story, drawing criticism from both parties for failing to vet the dark-horse candidate and raising questions about how he funded his campaign.

Those questions led to a House Ethics Committee investigation and a damning report finding “substantial evidence” of criminal and ethical wrongdoing. Santos was eventually expelled from the House.

Santos was also indicted on nearly two dozen charges, including wire fraud, money laundering, identity theft, theft of public funds, making false statements to Congress, and fraudulently claiming more than $24,000 in COVID unemployment benefits.

Santos eventually accepted a plea deal, admitting that he charged donors’ credit cards without authorization and lied about the contributions funding TV ads. Instead, he spent the money on personal expenses and stole the identities of nearly a dozen people, including family members, to make donations to his campaign.

Unless pardoned, Santos will remain in prison until early 2032, when he will be 44. He previously begged President Donald Trump, to whom he’s been absurdly loyal, for a pardon but claimed he could not get past the “gatekeepers” in Trump’s inner circle.

Earlier this week, Santos told Juliegrace Brufke on her Sources Say podcast that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) urged Trump not to pardon him. He also claimed fellow New York Republicans — many of whom demanded his resignation — pressured Johnson.

Johnson and other Republicans denied Santos’ accusations, calling them “unequivocally false.”

Santos told Brufke he hopes to serve his sentence in protective custody rather than with the general prison population. “I’d rather be seven years alone than risk rape, gang-banged, shivved, killed, strangled, bullied,” he said. “It’s a death sentence most likely for a gay man, look at the statistics. It’s the truth.”

Earlier this month, Santos wrote on X that if he dies in prison, it will not be an accident.

“I need you to hear this loud and clear: I’m not suicidal. I’m not depressed. I have no intention of harming myself, and I will not willingly engage in any sexual activity while I’m in there,” Santos wrote. “If anything comes out suggesting otherwise, consider it a lie… full stop.

“The statistics around what happens to gay men in BOP custody are horrifying, and that’s exactly why I’m putting this out there now. So if something does happen, there’s no confusion. I did NOT kill myself.”

Earlier this week, Santos posted about disassociating, thinking about death, and threatened reporters who revealed the prison where he will be held.

“Reporters trying to find out the location I’m surrendering to, beware of this,” he wrote on X. “There will be an investigation, and whoever your source is in the BOP or Marshals office, they will be buried alongside you. That is a promise.”

But in his farewell message, Santos struck a more theatrical tone, signing off the way he lived his public life — as if on stage.

“To my supporters: You made this wild political cabaret worth it. To my critics: Thanks for the free press,” he wrote. “I may be leaving the stage (for now), but trust me legends never truly exit.”