Teens Shot, Stabbed in Pride Weekend Chaos Near Stonewall

Two teenage girls were shot and another was stabbed during a chaotic brawl in Greenwich Village, a few blocks from the historic Stonewall Inn, after Sunday’s NYC Pride Parade ended.

According to police, a fight broke out between two groups of young people in Sheridan Square, near Christopher Park and the Stonewall National Monument, site of the 1969 uprising considered the seminal moment of the modern LGBTQ rights movement.

The altercation began around 10:15 p.m., when a 16-year-old girl from one group moved through the crowd in the square and pulled out a 9-millimeter gun, aiming it at a boy’s head in the opposing group. She missed, firing two shots, one of which struck a 17-year-old girl visiting from Bayonne, N.J., in the thigh.

It remains unclear why she targeted the boy, but she and her group fled immediately after the shooting. As they ran, another boy from her group turned and opened fire — striking the 16-year-old girl in the head.

Police say six shots were fired in the square, with some bullets hitting food carts or nearby buildings. A gun was recovered from the ground near where the 16-year-old had fallen.

The confrontation and ensuing chaos were captured on surveillance video and by body-worn cameras from responding officers.

A third teen, a 17-year-old girl seen on video with the initial shooter’s friend group, was stabbed in the upper chest, suffering a punctured lung, as reported by the New York Post.

The 17-year-old from Bayonne, described by police as an innocent bystander, was taken to Northwell Greenwich Village Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Monday that the teen had no connection to the shooter or the fight that preceded the shooting.

The 16-year-old, from Brooklyn, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Her motive for targeting the boy is still unknown.

The 17-year-old who was stabbed was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive, according to police. She has reportedly not been cooperating with investigators.

No charges have been announced for the 16-year-old alleged shooter. The male gunman who shot her has not been identified, and no arrests have been made. A motive remains unclear, but police say the two groups of teens involved appeared to know each other, according to WNBC.

Police say the shooting is not being investigated as a hate crime and was not connected to Pride — despite taking place just hours after the parade ended in a neighborhood filled with Pride revelers, including the 17-year-old from Bayonne.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams condemned the shooting in a post on X, noting its proximity to the Stonewall National Monument.

“During a time when our city should be rejoicing and celebrating members of our diverse LGBTQ+ community, incidents like this are devastating,” Adams wrote. “We’re praying for the speedy recovery of the victims in tonight’s shooting. The NYPD will work quickly and tirelessly to bring the suspects to justice.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also addressed the shooting.

“It is horrific that a day of celebration was upended by an act of gun violence outside of the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement. I’m praying for the victims and their loved ones, and have directed [New York State Police] to offer assistance in the investigation,” Hochul wrote on X.

In addition to the shootings and stabbing, more than 50 Pride revelers and a dozen police officers were injured when a 23-year-old man unleashed bear spray into a crowd at Washington Square Park — less than half a mile from the Stonewall Inn — triggering a stampede as people tried to flee.

The man, Dominick Sabater, a Harlem resident, reportedly used the bear spray because he feared he was about to be “jumped” or pulled into a fight, and tried to use it as a deterrent to keep people away, according to WNBC. He has since been charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and unlawful possession of a noxious material.

Forty-seven people were treated on-site by emergency medical technicians, while four others were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition. It remains unclear how many injuries were caused by the bear spray and how many resulted from the stampede, but none were life-threatening.