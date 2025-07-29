SirDavis Honey Bee Cocktail Kit Brings Beyoncé’s Buzz Home

The luxurious package arrived in time for a hot July weekend. A jet-black box stamped with a stately bronze horse insignia and emblazoned down one side, in lettering the same hue, announcing SIRDAVIS.

Inside rested a tall bottle of SirDavis American Whisky, an amber pool in elegant glass also stamped with the bronze horse emblem. The bottle alone might have been nice. The award-winning ribbed-glass design looks great sitting atop our modest bar. It really classes up the joint.

Fortunately, the whisky has won awards for its quality, too — fitting for the brand’s founder Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, who teamed with Moët Hennessy to launch SirDavis in 2024.

“I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling,” she said in a statement.

Named for the performer-mogul’s paternal great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, a successful moonshiner in the American South during Prohibition, it’s rye whisky, finished in sherry casks. SirDavis also served as the official spirit of Beyoncé’s just-wrapped Cowboy Carter Tour. During every show, she was served a glass onstage by her (highly unpredictable) robot butler.

My gorgeous bottle of SirDavis showed up without a robot butler, but it did come packed neatly with a four-ounce bottle of lemon juice, a six-ounce bottle of honey syrup, and a cute little tin of ten dried lemon slices, because I was the delighted recipient of a SirDavis American Whisky Honey Bee Cocktail Kit.

The signature cocktail offered at the Cowboy Carter Tour, the Honey Bee begat the Honey Bee Cocktail Kit, which initially dropped on July 2. Stock sold out in three hours, a new fastest time for Cocktail Courier, the brand’s online distribution point.

Now the wait is over for the restock, and the Cocktail Kit is back, just as the Cowboy Carter Tour rides off into the sunset. The folks at SirDavis granted Metro Weekly a kit in advance, so we could mix up and serve our own home-crafted Honey Bees, and relive fabulous, vivid memories of Cowboy Carter in D.C.

There were no concerts on our agenda for the weekend, but rather a fun night out at the District Eagle, and the Honey Bees were pre-game. Another night, after working and attending a film screening, Honey Bees were for kicking back, and I do mean “kick.”

As a born-and-bred Kentuckian who bakes cakes with bourbon, I’d advise SirDavis isn’t for first-timers. One nicely balanced Honey Bee — tangy and sweet with the taste of a whisky sour, shaken with ice, and served smooth garnished with the lemon slice — could get a party started, or wind it down, depending on the mood.

Right now, the mood is sultry nights and sun-kissed days, and the Honey Bee will surely keep us buzzing, whatever the agenda throughout the season and beyond.The SirDavis American Whisky Honey Bee Cocktail Kit limited edition retails for $124.99 and is available on www.SirDavis.com and at www.CocktailCourier.com.