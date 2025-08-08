Jess Glynne Blasts Trump for ICE ‘Jet2 Holiday’ Post

“Nothing beats a Jet2 Holiday!”

If you’ve been on social media this summer, those five words have been almost inescapable. Originally part of a British budget airline ad, featuring Jess Glynne singing a snippet of her hit “Hold My Hand,” the soundbite has taken on a viral life of its own.

On TikTok alone, the sound has been used in over 2.1 million videos, scoring everything from bad flight experiences to cringe-worthy vacation blunders.

The Trump administration jumped into the Jet2 Holiday meme-a-palooza in its own way. On July 29, the official White House X account posted a video of Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees in restraints, set to the ad’s soundtrack.

The caption read: “When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. ✈️🎶 Nothing beats it!”

While the video earned more than 100,000 likes from supporters, Glynne was not among them. In an Instagram story, the queer singer posted a scathing rebuke.

“This post honestly makes me sick,” she wrote. “My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity – never about division or hate.”

Glynne isn’t the first musician to slam Trump for using their music without permission.

In August 2024, Swedish pop icons ABBA demanded he stop using their music after he played “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and “Dancing Queen,” along with footage of the group, at a Minnesota campaign stop.

That same month, Trump shared fake AI images suggesting Taylor Swift and her fans — Swifties — supported his presidential bid. One Truth Social post showed the pop star in an Uncle Sam costume with the words “Taylor Wants You to Vote for Donald Trump” across the image. His caption was a simple: “I accept!”

Swift endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris the next month and addressed Trump’s AI stunt. In her Instagram post, she wrote, “Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation.”

As Trump continues his well-documented embrace of memes and AI, more celebrities like Glynne are likely to get caught in the fray.