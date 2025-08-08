Jess Glynne Blasts Trump for ICE ‘Jet2 Holiday’ Post

If you’ve been on social media this summer, those five words have been almost inescapable. Originally part of a British budget airline ad, featuring Jess Glynne singing a snippet of her hit “Hold My Hand,” the soundbite has taken on a viral life of its own.
On TikTok alone, the sound has been used in over 2.1 million videos, scoring everything from bad flight experiences to cringe-worthy vacation blunders.
The Trump administration jumped into the Jet2 Holiday meme-a-palooza in its own way. On July 29, the official White House X account posted a video of Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees in restraints, set to the ad’s soundtrack.
The caption read: “When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. ✈️🎶 Nothing beats it!”
While the video earned more than 100,000 likes from supporters, Glynne was not among them. In an Instagram story, the queer singer posted a scathing rebuke.
“This post honestly makes me sick,” she wrote. “My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity – never about division or hate.”
Glynne isn’t the first musician to slam Trump for using their music without permission.
In August 2024, Swedish pop icons ABBA demanded he stop using their music after he played “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and “Dancing Queen,” along with footage of the group, at a Minnesota campaign stop.
That same month, Trump shared fake AI images suggesting Taylor Swift and her fans — Swifties — supported his presidential bid. One Truth Social post showed the pop star in an Uncle Sam costume with the words “Taylor Wants You to Vote for Donald Trump” across the image. His caption was a simple: “I accept!”
Swift endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris the next month and addressed Trump’s AI stunt. In her Instagram post, she wrote, “Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation.”
As Trump continues his well-documented embrace of memes and AI, more celebrities like Glynne are likely to get caught in the fray.
The Desperado LGBTQ+ Film Festival, a 16-year-old annual event hosted at Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix, has been canceled in "direct response" to President Donald Trump's executive order banning diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at federally funded schools.
The festival, held each January at the college's Center for the Performing Arts, showcased films reflecting LGBTQ experiences and most recently featured seven feature films and seven shorts.
Trump's order requires colleges to end all DEI programs or risk losing federal funding. Organizers said Paradise Valley Community College could not afford to jeopardize its funding.
Owen McIntire, a 19-year-old from Parkville, Missouri, has pleaded not guilty to federal charges after allegedly firebombing Teslas at a Kansas City dealership. The crime could carry up to 30 years in prison if the UMass Boston student is convicted.
McIntire's case was elevated to the Justice Department’s national security division, which typically handles terrorism and espionage cases. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has called the incident “domestic terrorism.”
"Let me be extremely clear to anyone who still wants to firebomb a Tesla property: you will not evade us," Bondi said following McIntire’s arrest in April. "You will be arrested. You will be prosecuted. You will spend decades behind bars. It is not worth it."
The U.S. Senate parliamentarian blocked several provisions in President Donald Trump's proposed tax and budget bill, including a transgender health care ban that would have prohibited federal funds from covering gender-affirming care.
The provision seeks to block transgender people of all ages -- including adults -- from accessing transition-related care by banning Medicaid, ACA marketplace plans, and the Children's Health Insurance Program from covering the cost.
But Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, who is tasked offering nonpartisan advice to federal lawmakers on Senate rules, declared that the proposed transgender health care ban violates the Byrd Rule, which requires reconciliation bills -- those cobbled together to resolve differences between House and Senate versions -- to only contain provisions that impact the budget or spending, and not any "extraneous" matters.
