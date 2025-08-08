Las Culturistas Awards Serve Camp and Celebs

The EGOT alliance better watch out — there’s a new awards ceremony coming for their prestige.

On August 5, the first-ever televised Las Culturistas Culture Awards aired on Bravo TV, with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang hosting the star-studded ceremony.

Originally a comedy bit on their GLAAD Media Award-winning podcast Las Culturistas, Rogers and Yang’s fourth annual awards became a full-fledged Hollywood event, with many celebrities accepting their honors in person at the Orpheum Theatre.

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson took home the Eva Longoria Award for Tiny Woman, Huge Impact.

“I want to say: To every bathroom mirror that told me I couldn’t see, I can see me now!” she said in her acceptance speech.

SNL alum and Bridesmaids actress Kristen Wiig presented Allison Janney with the Lifetime of Culture Award.

“You don’t really sit around thinking about your impact on culture,” said the West Wing actress, who won an Oscar in 2018 for the film I, Tonya. “But thanks to you and this very sparkly award — this is fucking gorgeous! I could wear it as a hat!”

There was also plenty of celeb involvement from those who couldn’t attend in person.

In one instance, hosts Yang and Rogers crooned a soulful rendition of Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” while a montage of non-attendees and their reasons for not coming played. Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus appeared on screen, then surprised the audience by joining the duo for the final verse.

The Devil Wears Prada star Anne Hathaway went out of her way to send a melodramatic video to the pair explaining her absence. “Bowen, you bitch. I’m not over it,” she proclaimed. “That’s why I’m not there. Matt knows exactly what I’m talking about.”

Even pop culture references and random concepts got their time in the spotlight alongside the musical performances and celebrity cameos.

The Outfit of the Year award went to “Lisa Rinna in whatever the fuck she wants,” as she modeled the other nominees’ outfits — including a trans-supporting “Protect the Dolls” T-shirt made famous by Pedro Pascal. “Book about war he already owns” won Best Gift for Dad.

And straight male allies need not worry — they had plenty of recognition of their own at the event, too, as Andy Samberg took home the coveted Creatine Award for Straight Male Excellence.

“I want to thank my fellow cis men, my cis-ters as I call them,” said Samberg in his acceptance speech, wearing a backwards baseball cap and basketball shorts. “I know that’s something else, but we want it, which means historically we will get it.”

The highest honor of the night went to the artist of the millennium: Miss Piggy — a well-deserved accolade for the porcine personality.