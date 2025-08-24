Justine Lindsay, NFL’s First Trans Cheerleader, Leaves Panthers

In March 2022, Justine Lindsay made history as the NFL’s first openly transgender cheerleader. Three seasons later, the Carolina Panthers TopCat is stepping away from the squad to pursue pageantry and community outreach.

In a statement to Outsports, Lindsay said she wanted to grow beyond the sidelines, striving to be “recognized not just as an NFL cheerleader, but as someone making a positive impact, especially during these uncertain times.”

The announcement marks a reversal, as some news outlets had previously reported she would return for the 2025–2026 season.

She told the LGBTQ sports news website her “focus is to educate and uplift the younger generation of leaders to pursue their dreams and goals.”

Her charitable work includes supporting Time Out Youth and Southern Equality, two LGBTQ groups based in the South and dedicated to education, advocacy, and equality. In pageantry, Lindsay was recently crowned the 2025 Miss Charlotte Black Pride (Lady) winner.

In her statement, Lindsay took aim at the Trump administration, declaring, “Don’t let a president who is delusional stop them from reaching their goals whether they are trans, African American, not American, etc.”

Attacking the transgender community was a fixture of Trump’s 2024 campaign. One ad, aired more than 30,000 times in swing states, blasted Kamala Harris for backing tax-funded gender-affirming surgery for prisoners. The spot claimed the then-vice president was “for they/them,” while “President Trump is for you.”

In his second term, Trump has continued targeting transgender people. In January, he signed an executive order barring them from enlisting or serving in the U.S. military. A month later, he issued another order banning transgender girls and women from competing in female sports.

Lindsay’s departure leaves the league without a transgender cheerleader, but her impact endures through her ongoing LGBTQ advocacy.

“Being out on the field on Sundays representing this organization is more than me just being a cheerleader,” she told the NFL in 2022. “It’s being a face of the possible. I have had so many parents of young kids in the trans community say thank you for what I’m doing, and that their son or daughter is watching me. They are so pleased to see that I’m tearing down that wall.”

As she steps away from cheerleading, Lindsay reflected positively on her Panthers experience. “Being in the NFL was a stepping stone to get me where I need to be,” she told Outsports, “and God is blessing me each and every day.”

