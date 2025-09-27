Boston Gay Couple Bashed, One Struck with Baseball Bat

Boston police are investigating a possible hate crime after a gay couple was attacked while walking in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood on September 13, leaving one man with a head injury.

According to a police report, the couple had been heading to a convenience store on River Street just before 8 p.m. when a group of men began hurling anti-gay remarks at them.

One of the men confronted the group, sparking a “verbal dispute” that escalated into a physical attack on the couple, according to Boston.com.

The group split up to assault both men, with at least two attackers swinging objects while shouting homophobic slurs. During the melee, one of the victims was struck in the head with a baseball bat, according to his partner.

Responding officers found one victim lying in a nearby senior housing parking lot, bleeding from the back of his head. He was treated at the scene before being transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for further care, according to police.

Police did not release the names of either victim.

A Boston Police spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing. The incident is being treated as a possible hate crime, and the department’s Civil Rights Unit has been notified.

Two weeks after the attack, the injured man’s condition remains unknown, and police have not announced any suspects or arrests, according to Boston ABC affiliate WCVB.

Neighbors told CBS News they’ve grown uneasy about groups of men gathering in the neighborhood.

“It’s not safe,” said resident Joann Harrington, who avoids walking in the neighborhood at night. “It’s not kids hanging out. These are grown adults. I don’t even like driving [through the area].

A city spokesperson denounced the attack in a statement to Boston FOX affiliate WFXT.

“Hate is never tolerated in Boston,” the statement read. “Our thoughts go out to the two victims, and we ask anyone with information to contact Boston Police. The BPD Civil Rights Division is investigating this incident thoroughly.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-4633.

