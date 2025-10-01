Boston Police Release Photos of Suspects in Gay Couple’s Beating

The Boston Police Department has released photos of eight men suspected of involvement in an alleged hate crime against a gay couple in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood earlier this month. The images, several of them blurry, depict men of varying ages: one in a Red Sox hat with a white shirt and jacket; another with a small white beard wearing a Bass Pro Shop hat and black shirt; and a third, bald and in a maroon V-neck, sporting round sunglasses.

The other five suspects are pictured in varied outfits: a long-sleeved white shirt with jeans and white sneakers; an olive long-sleeve shirt with jeans; a black T-shirt and jacket with light blue pants, with hair in braids; a red sweatshirt with matching shorts; and a black-and-white tracksuit.

“Detectives assigned to the Civil Rights Unit are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the pictured individuals involved in an aggravated assault that occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 13, 2025, near 550 River Street in Mattapan,” the Boston Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Civil Rights Unit at (617) 343-4527.”

Community members can provide anonymous tips, photos, or videos by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463), or visiting police.boston.gov/crimestoppers. The BPD said the identities of those who assist will be protected.

The men in the photos are believed to have hurled homophobic slurs and taunts at a gay couple on their way to a local convenience store around 8 p.m. on September 13. An altercation followed, with the suspects allegedly swinging various unknown objects at the men in the couple, according to Boston.com.

During the fight, one of the victims was struck in the back of the head with a baseball bat. Police found him lying in a nearby parking lot, bleeding from the head, before transporting him to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the attack as a possible hate crime.

