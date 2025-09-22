Jack Ciattarelli Twists Mikie Sherrill’s Words in Anti-Gay Ad

Jack Ciattarelli, a former state lawmaker and the Republican nominee for New Jersey governor, recently aired a digital ad attacking Democratic opponent U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill for backing the state’s LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum standards. Established under a 2019 law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy (D), the standards require middle and high school students to learn about the political, economic, and social contributions of LGBTQ people and people with disabilities.

The premise behind the law is based on the belief that teaching students about figures like Bayard Rustin, Harvey Milk, and Alan Turing helps reduce bullying of LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming peers.

Ciattarelli’s ad uses a clip from a May Democratic primary debate, when NJ Spotlight News anchor Briana Vannozzi asked whether parents should be allowed to opt their children out of LGBTQ-related lessons, as they can with sex education, according to the New Jersey Globe.

“I believe that parents have the right to oversee their children’s education,” Sherrill said during the debate. “I would push an LGBTQ education into our schools. Parents have a right to opt out of a lot of things, but this is not an area where they should be opting out, because this is an area of understanding the background of people throughout our nation.

“And right now we see, for example, at the Naval Academy, an erasure of history,” she added, citing the removal of about 400 books after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the school to eliminate titles allegedly promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Ciattarelli’s campaign seized on Sherrill’s use of the word “push,” releasing an edited clip that removed her comments about parents’ right to oversee their children’s education.

The 15-second ad frames the clip between two black screens, one reading “Mikie Sherrill’s Education Plan” and the other declaring “It’s your choice. Not hers. Vote this November 4th.”

A similar five-second version of the ad shows Sherrill uttering the quote before fading to a black screen reading: “Protect Parents’ Rights. Vote this November 4th.”

According to the Globe, the Ciattarelli campaign spent at least $17,000 to generate about 1.2 million views on Google and YouTube. The ad, which was previously publicly accessible via YouTube, is no longer accessible, with a YouTube message reading: “Video unavailable – This video has been removed by the uploader. However, the ad remains unlisted on Ciattarelli’s campaign YouTube account and can be accessed through this link.

According to the Google Ads Transparency Center, the 15-second digital ad attacking Sherrill was shown between 3 and 3.5 million times between Sept. 18-21, with the campaign reportedly spending $80,000-$90,000 to air that version of the ad.

Two versions of the five-second ad were viewed between 3.5 million and 4 million times, and between 4.5 million and 5 million times, respectively, between Sept. 16-21. According to the Ad Transparency Center, the campaign spent an estimated $70,000 to $80,000 and $80,000 to $90,000 to air the digital ads.

Mail-in voting for the general election began on Sept. 20.

Theater, music, spectacle: Your guide to Fall Arts

Ciattarelli, who nearly upset Murphy in 2021 despite polls predicting otherwise and stunning political observers, has repeatedly targeted the 2019 LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum law and a 2021 diversity and inclusion mandate in his campaigns.

Four years ago, the former State Assemblyman alleged that the law teaches children “sodomy in sixth grade,” and promised to roll back the inclusive curriculum standards if elected governor. Now, he’s reviving similar, though more under-the-radar attacks against it.

Last month, Ciattarelli spoke at a Jersey City rally organized by the anti-LGBTQ group Moms for Liberty, where he denounced a policy allowing schools to change students’ gender identity records without notifying parents.

Ciattarelli’s attack on Sherrill echoes a tactic President Donald Trump used against former Vice President Kamala Harris in last year’s presidential race.

One of Trump’s most effective ads took Harris’s 2019 remarks out of context, highlighting her support for allowing transgender inmates access to doctor-recommended, “medically necessary” care. Courts have ruled that denying such treatment violates the Eighth Amendment, a stance the Supreme Court has allowed to stand.

Similarly, Ciattarelli is taking Sherrill’s quote out of context, weaponizing opposition to transgender rights to cast her as radical and out of step with voters — part of a broader Republican strategy of using Democrats’ primary-season remarks against them in the general election.

From stage lights to orchestra nights: Explore our Fall Arts Preview

Garden State Equality blasted the ad as a “desperate attempt to revive Jack’s long record of attacking LGBTQ+ New Jerseyans — built on blatant misinformation and the same tired, debunked tropes we’ve heard for years.”

The group pointed out that the LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum law passed with bipartisan support and criticized Ciattarelli’s broader record on LGBTQ rights. He voted against legalizing same-sex marriage, calling civil unions “adequate,” and opposed a bill allowing people to amend the gender marker on identity documents — legislation later vetoed in 2015 by then-Gov. Chris Christie.

Garden State Equality accused Ciattarelli of making “inflammatory and inaccurate statements” about LGBTQ people. Executive director Christian Fuscarino charged him with “following the Trump playbook” by “stoking fear, sowing division, and trying to erase LGBTQ+ historical figures from our classrooms.” The group contrasted his rhetoric with Sherrill’s pro-LGBTQ voting record in Congress.

“New Jersey deserves leaders who uplift children — not weaponize our identities for political gain,” the group’s deputy director Brielle Winslow-Majette said in a statement.

Republican attacks on LGBTQ rights reach far beyond New Jersey. Subscribe to Metro Weekly’s free digital magazine for nationwide coverage of LGBTQ politics and culture.