Dance: Fall Arts Preview 2025

‘Tis a season for celebrating significant milestones in dance, including an amazing honor for one of the most revered names ever to be associated with the art form. The Martha Graham Dance Company, appearing in 2026 at the Kennedy Center, will be marking its 100th year sharing founder Graham’s singular vision of movement.

The company’s major anniversary, along with many others over the 2025-26 season, offers sweet reassurance that dance is forever and shall remain. Meanwhile, a full menu of new works on tap represents what keeps dance moving forward.

Audiences can relish revisiting beloved perennials, like some of the most exciting Nutcrackers you’ll find anywhere, and catch up with companies who’ve been doing this for decades — from Mark Morris Dance Group and Pilobolus, visiting twice this season, to the Washington Ballet.

Or, bring your journey full circle and introduce yourself to emerging and fresh talents. Drink in the creativity of the artists gracing the Latinx Movement Festival, or queer storytellers BigKid Dance, or the Textures Dance Theater, making its company debut at the Publick Playhouse. Support those legs that hopefully will carry dance into the next 100 years.

ATLAS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

1333 H St. NE

202-399-7993

www.atlasarts.org

Café Flamenco 2025 — Part of Hispanic Heritage Month, this popular, cabaret-style event serves traditional flamenco dance and live music featuring Furia Flamenca Dance Company, led by artistic director Estela Velez de Paredez (9/21)

BALLETNOVA CENTER FOR DANCE

3443 Carlin Springs Rd.

Falls Church, Va.

703-778-3008

www.balletnova.org

The Nutcracker — An especially kid-friendly holiday tradition with members of BalletNova’s Junior and Conservatory divisions dancing a full theatrical staging (12/5-7, Kenmore MS, Arlington)

BALTIMORE BALLET

10534 York Road

Cockeysville, Md.

410-667-7974

www.baltimoreballet.com

The Nutcracker — The Baltimore Ballet marks its 25th year with performances of the Tchaikovsky classic, featuring guest artists, and a Sunday pre-show “Tea with Clara” meet-and-greet for kids (12/13-14, Goucher College Kraushaar Auditorium, Towson)

BALTIMORE THEATRE PROJECT

45 West Preston St.

Baltimore, Md.

410-752-8558

www.theatreproject.org

Aru Dell’Arte: A Modern Nutcracker Ballet — Updating the original Nutcracker, the company will present “a vibrant range of characters, elevate female-lead roles, and include a gender-neutral approach in dance partnering” (12/23)

— Updating the original Nutcracker, the company will present “a vibrant range of characters, elevate female-lead roles, and include a gender-neutral approach in dance partnering” (12/23) GRIDLOCK Dance: Tooth and Claw — Featuring movement choreographed by Madeline Maxine Roman, original multimedia design, and an ABBA-inspired score, a dance exploring the Maryland expression of the “crab basket effect” and its influence on individuals, relationships, and society (1/31-2/1)

— Featuring movement choreographed by Madeline Maxine Roman, original multimedia design, and an ABBA-inspired score, a dance exploring the Maryland expression of the “crab basket effect” and its influence on individuals, relationships, and society (1/31-2/1) Sharing Our Legacy Dance Theater: Frances Harper — A collaboration of 14 performers and 7 choreographers portraying the life and accomplishments of impactful early 20th-century Black poet, writer, and thinker Harper through a choreographic, multi-disciplinary production (3/1)

CHAMBER DANCE PROJECT

CDP Media Lounge

700 12th St. NW

202-499-2297

www.chamberdance.org

String Quartet Concert — Chamber Dance Project’s resident quartet performs with guest artists, including Grammy Award-winning composer Charlton Singleton and two Chamber Dance Project dancers choreographed by Christian Denice (10/23, Lyceum, Alexandria)

— Chamber Dance Project’s resident quartet performs with guest artists, including Grammy Award-winning composer Charlton Singleton and two Chamber Dance Project dancers choreographed by Christian Denice (10/23, Lyceum, Alexandria) Onstage Works-in-Process — Artistic Director Diane Cobrun Bruning will deconstruct repertoire works Journey and Time Has Come, and offers a look at the creation of new work Testimony with composer Singleton and choreographer Denice (10/24, Woolly Mammoth Theatre)

CITYDANCE

301-581-5204

www.citydance.net

Dancing in Pixels — Created by artist Sarah J. Ewing, an interactive gallery installation that combines cutting-edge virtual reality dance films with motion-activated projection displays, featuring Citydance Conservatory students (Through 9/30, Long View Gallery)

— Created by artist Sarah J. Ewing, an interactive gallery installation that combines cutting-edge virtual reality dance films with motion-activated projection displays, featuring Citydance Conservatory students (Through 9/30, Long View Gallery) Mary Day’s The Nutcracker — Citydance presents its inaugural production of Mary Day’s The Nutcracker, created in 1961 by Day, the founder of The Washington Ballet, danced by the Conservatory’s rising stars and professional guest artists (December, Klein Theatre)

THE CLARICE

Dance Theatre

University of Maryland

College Park, Md.

301-405-ARTS

www.theclarice.umd.edu

Fall MFA Dance Thesis Concert — A showcase of original choreography by M.F.A. candidates in the UMD School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies, bree breeden and Zoe Walders (9/26-28, Dance Theatre)

— A showcase of original choreography by M.F.A. candidates in the UMD School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies, bree breeden and Zoe Walders (9/26-28, Dance Theatre) Kayla Farrish Dance: Put Away the Fire, Dear — Choreographer, director, and performer Farrish presents this group dance-theater work unraveling American cinema (10/9-10, Kogod Theatre)

— Choreographer, director, and performer Farrish presents this group dance-theater work unraveling American cinema (10/9-10, Kogod Theatre) TDPS Experimental Performance Series #1 — A collection of self-produced works, including new plays and choreography, presented by undergrad and graduate students (10/25, Grand Pavilion)

— A collection of self-produced works, including new plays and choreography, presented by undergrad and graduate students (10/25, Grand Pavilion) Student Dance Association UMDances — An opportunity for student dancers to choreograph original work representing represent many genres of movement, improvised or set, and unedited or fully finished (10/31, Dance Theatre)

— An opportunity for student dancers to choreograph original work representing represent many genres of movement, improvised or set, and unedited or fully finished (10/31, Dance Theatre) BlackLight Intensive — An immersive experience for dancers, students, and movement practitioners “designed to deepen your artistic practice while expanding your understanding of dance as a vehicle for social change, healing, and community building” (11/8, Various Spaces at the Clarice)

— An immersive experience for dancers, students, and movement practitioners “designed to deepen your artistic practice while expanding your understanding of dance as a vehicle for social change, healing, and community building” (11/8, Various Spaces at the Clarice) Faculty Dance Concert — Esteemed professors and guest alumni showcase their acclaimed work as well as new choreography and projects (11/23, Dance Theatre)

— Esteemed professors and guest alumni showcase their acclaimed work as well as new choreography and projects (11/23, Dance Theatre) TDPS Experimental Performance Series #2 — A second student collection of new and established works (12/6, Dance Theatre)

— A second student collection of new and established works (12/6, Dance Theatre) TDPS Experimental Performance Series #3 — A program of even more works by those talented TDPS students (1/31, Dance Theatre)

— A program of even more works by those talented TDPS students (1/31, Dance Theatre) Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company: Still/Here — The groundbreaking company is back to perform choreographer Bill T. Jones’s era-defining dance Still/Here, first staged before the apex of the AIDS epidemic, and still asking what we owe the dying and what they have to teach us (2/4-5, Kay Theatre)

— The groundbreaking company is back to perform choreographer Bill T. Jones’s era-defining dance Still/Here, first staged before the apex of the AIDS epidemic, and still asking what we owe the dying and what they have to teach us (2/4-5, Kay Theatre) Spring MFA Dance Thesis Concert — M.F.A. candidates Jalen Rose and Angela Smith present their original choreography final thesis projects (2/20-22, Dance Theatre)

— M.F.A. candidates Jalen Rose and Angela Smith present their original choreography final thesis projects (2/20-22, Dance Theatre) TDPS Experimental Performance Series #4 — Fourth time’s the charm with a program of works by the talented TDPS students (4/4, Dance Theatre) Fearless New Works Festival — A three-day exploration of new dance and theatre performances and works in process from TDPS students, with staged readings, choreography presentations and guest speakers (4/11, Dance Theatre)

DANCEART THEATER

www.dancearttheater.com

Transformations Dance Festival — An expressive annual showcase of emerging dancers and choreographers (11/21, Chaiken Auditorium, Fairfax, VA)

DANCE PLACE

3225 8th St. NE

202-269-1600

www.danceplace.org

Lionel Popkin: Reorient the Orient — Combining performance, art installation, and social commentary, choreographer Popkin draws on 30 years of dance to explore the representation of South Asian artists in contemporary art (10/3-4)

— Combining performance, art installation, and social commentary, choreographer Popkin draws on 30 years of dance to explore the representation of South Asian artists in contemporary art (10/3-4) Latinx Movement Festival DC — Launched in 2024 by choreographer/dancer Gabriel Mata, this festival celebrating the artistry of Latinx dance makers and cultural workers across the U.S. returns with an expanded program including artists Armando Ibañez, Felipe Moltedo, Corazón Folklórico DC, Joel Mejia Smith, and emerging local choreographers Armani Colón and Angel Ramirez (10/10-11) Family Spooky Halloween Disco — Don your favorite costume for this all-ages, family-friendly Halloween daytime disco with a DJ, games, snacks, and spooky crafts (10/25)

— Launched in 2024 by choreographer/dancer Gabriel Mata, this festival celebrating the artistry of Latinx dance makers and cultural workers across the U.S. returns with an expanded program including artists Armando Ibañez, Felipe Moltedo, Corazón Folklórico DC, Joel Mejia Smith, and emerging local choreographers Armani Colón and Angel Ramirez (10/10-11) — Don your favorite costume for this all-ages, family-friendly Halloween daytime disco with a DJ, games, snacks, and spooky crafts (10/25) Dance Place AFTER DARK — A new series of late-night gatherings inviting you to experience informal performances and music, and connect with artists, kicks off in October with BURLESQUEDISCO, followed in November by SLOWDANGER, and AFTERGLOW in February (10/31, 11/15, 2/13)

— A new series of late-night gatherings inviting you to experience informal performances and music, and connect with artists, kicks off in October with BURLESQUEDISCO, followed in November by SLOWDANGER, and AFTERGLOW in February (10/31, 11/15, 2/13) Dance Place Family Reunion — Founding Director Emerita, Carla Perlo and Co-Director Emerita, Deborah Riley lead the party as Dance Place hits the dance floor with friends and community to celebrate 45 years of great art, classes, and programming (11/1-2)

— Founding Director Emerita, Carla Perlo and Co-Director Emerita, Deborah Riley lead the party as Dance Place hits the dance floor with friends and community to celebrate 45 years of great art, classes, and programming (11/1-2) The Creative Place — A unique multi-disciplinary performance featuring six talented companies and choreographers from the DMV (11/14-15)

— A unique multi-disciplinary performance featuring six talented companies and choreographers from the DMV (11/14-15) Kimberly Bartosik/daela: bLUr — A raw, intensely emotional and physical piece “exploring the haunting impact of witnessing a loved one’s overdose” (11/21-22)

— A raw, intensely emotional and physical piece “exploring the haunting impact of witnessing a loved one’s overdose” (11/21-22) SWAPNŌ JHNĀP: Dream Jumping — After presenting work-in-progress ANTARANGA: Between You and Me last year, ANANYA Dance Theatre returns with this work facing “the ongoing chaos and escalating destruction of our Common Life,” conceived and choreographed by Ananya Chatterjea, featuring the work of composer Greg Schutte (12/5-6)

— After presenting work-in-progress ANTARANGA: Between You and Me last year, ANANYA Dance Theatre returns with this work facing “the ongoing chaos and escalating destruction of our Common Life,” conceived and choreographed by Ananya Chatterjea, featuring the work of composer Greg Schutte (12/5-6) Noël — An evening of dance and music, set against the backdrop of the holiday season, weaving a narrative resonating with themes of generosity, togetherness, and celebration (12/12-14)

— An evening of dance and music, set against the backdrop of the holiday season, weaving a narrative resonating with themes of generosity, togetherness, and celebration (12/12-14) Coyaba Dance Theater: Kwanzaa Celebration — Coyaba illuminates the traditions and principles of Kwanzaa through live-drumming, storytelling, and dance (12/13-14)

— Coyaba illuminates the traditions and principles of Kwanzaa through live-drumming, storytelling, and dance (12/13-14) KanKouran West African Dance Company — These keepers of West African culture dance into a 42nd year of performances that, like this evening, “honor ancestors, seeking protection and guidance for a brighter future” (1/17-18)

— These keepers of West African culture dance into a 42nd year of performances that, like this evening, “honor ancestors, seeking protection and guidance for a brighter future” (1/17-18) Energizers Alumni Winter Sneaker Ball — This red carpet evening of dance and performances, where the dress code is “your finest semi-formal attire and your flyest sneakers,” serves as tribute to the youth, mentors, and community that have shaped the legacy of Dance Place’s Energizers Creative Arts youth programs (1/24-25)

— This red carpet evening of dance and performances, where the dress code is “your finest semi-formal attire and your flyest sneakers,” serves as tribute to the youth, mentors, and community that have shaped the legacy of Dance Place’s Energizers Creative Arts youth programs (1/24-25) BigKid Dance: if i die before the revolution — A work-in-progress last year, this evening-length contemporary dance theater work, directed by Mark Caserta, “acts as a fantastical farewell for queer individuals facing a collapsing world” (2/6-7)

— A work-in-progress last year, this evening-length contemporary dance theater work, directed by Mark Caserta, “acts as a fantastical farewell for queer individuals facing a collapsing world” (2/6-7) Prime: A Tribute to Returning Home — A special evening honoring visionary women of DMV Dance: Carla Perlo, Deborah Riley, Mama Sylvia Soumah, and Carol Foster (3/6-8)

— A special evening honoring visionary women of DMV Dance: Carla Perlo, Deborah Riley, Mama Sylvia Soumah, and Carol Foster (3/6-8) Effervescence Collective: run for the hills — Multiple new dance works centered on growth, nostalgia, memory, and belonging, with choreography by founding artistic director Faith Rokowski, Rebecca Scruggs, and Rachael Alexandra (3/13-15)

— Multiple new dance works centered on growth, nostalgia, memory, and belonging, with choreography by founding artistic director Faith Rokowski, Rebecca Scruggs, and Rachael Alexandra (3/13-15) VTDance/Vincent E. Thomas: Love, Land, Legacy — The VTDance II ensemble, in collaboration with poet Michelle A. Nelson (aka Love the Poet), performs this intimate work, set to the music of Dave Ballou, featuring excerpts from his newest work, The Detritus Suite for Jazz Orchestra (3/21-22)

DANCE LOFT ON 14

4618 14th St. NW

202-621-3670

www.danceloft.org

The Nutcracker — The Loft’s annual production performed by Moveius Contemporary Ballet (December)

GMU CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Concert Hall

4373 Mason Pond Dr.

Fairfax, Va.

888-945-2468

www.cfa.gmu.edu

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago — Returning to the Center for the Arts for the first time since 2008, this contemporary company brings a program of four dances including Blue Soup by Aszure Barton and Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon’s Sweet Gwen Suite (10/25)

— Returning to the Center for the Arts for the first time since 2008, this contemporary company brings a program of four dances including Blue Soup by Aszure Barton and Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon’s Sweet Gwen Suite (10/25) Limón Dance Company — Marking its 60th anniversary next year, the modern dance company makes its debut at Center for the Arts with a repertory program, including a special performance of Missa Brevis featuring students from the George Mason School of Dance (11/1, Concert Hall)

— Marking its 60th anniversary next year, the modern dance company makes its debut at Center for the Arts with a repertory program, including a special performance of Missa Brevis featuring students from the George Mason School of Dance (11/1, Concert Hall) Fall: New Dances 2025 — The School of Dance promises a performance filled with diverse choreography and talented dancers (11/6-7, Concert Hall)

— The School of Dance promises a performance filled with diverse choreography and talented dancers (11/6-7, Concert Hall) 360 Allstars — In its Center for the Arts debut, this urban circus troupe combines dancing, beatboxing, acrobatics, BMX biking, and more in a fusion of artistry, emerging from street culture (11/8)

— In its Center for the Arts debut, this urban circus troupe combines dancing, beatboxing, acrobatics, BMX biking, and more in a fusion of artistry, emerging from street culture (11/8) Fall: Dance Innovations 2025 — School of Dance students present their choreography in a program of new dances (12/5-6, Harris Theatre)

— School of Dance students present their choreography in a program of new dances (12/5-6, Harris Theatre) December Studio Series — A showcase of new dances created and performed by the George Mason Dance Company (12/9, Concert Hall)

— A showcase of new dances created and performed by the George Mason Dance Company (12/9, Concert Hall) Mark Morris Dance Group: Dances to American Music — A celebration of the nation’s 250th in 2026, along with the rich tapestry of American music and dance, featuring choreography by Mark Morris, set to compositions by George Gershwin, John Luther Adams, and James P. Johnson (2/7, Concert Hall)

— A celebration of the nation’s 250th in 2026, along with the rich tapestry of American music and dance, featuring choreography by Mark Morris, set to compositions by George Gershwin, John Luther Adams, and James P. Johnson (2/7, Concert Hall) Les Ballets Africains — Cultural ambassadors for the Republic of Guinea, the company presents a program featuring works by its first-ever female artistic director, Mañana Cisse (2/20, Concert Hall)

— Cultural ambassadors for the Republic of Guinea, the company presents a program featuring works by its first-ever female artistic director, Mañana Cisse (2/20, Concert Hall) 2026 Mason Dance Company Gala Concert — Marking the highlights of the George Mason Dance Company season with works from world-renowned choreographers (3/27-28, Concert Hall)

HYLTON PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Merchant Hall

10960 George Mason Cir.

Manassas, Va.

703-993-7759

www.hyltoncenter.org

Pilobolus: Other Worlds Collection — The renowned shapeshifters present “collaborations with visionaries who see the world through the lens of theatre, music, and dance,” including playwright and director Aaron Posner, multi-instrumentalist and composer Stuart Bogie, choreographer and former Pilobolus dancer Gaspard Louis, original Pilobolus member Lee Harris, and composer Paul Sullivan (10/5)

— The renowned shapeshifters present “collaborations with visionaries who see the world through the lens of theatre, music, and dance,” including playwright and director Aaron Posner, multi-instrumentalist and composer Stuart Bogie, choreographer and former Pilobolus dancer Gaspard Louis, original Pilobolus member Lee Harris, and composer Paul Sullivan (10/5) Manassas Ballet Theatre: Frankenstein! — Mary Shelley’s monster is all over the DMV this season, including in MBT’s frightful ballet reimagining, with an original score by Kim Reynolds, performed by The Kim Reynolds Band (10/17-19)

— Mary Shelley’s monster is all over the DMV this season, including in MBT’s frightful ballet reimagining, with an original score by Kim Reynolds, performed by The Kim Reynolds Band (10/17-19) Virginia National Ballet: The Nutcracker — A sell-out engagement every year, this traditional production brings spectacular backdrops and scenery, beautiful costumes, and world-class choreography and dancing (11/28)

— A sell-out engagement every year, this traditional production brings spectacular backdrops and scenery, beautiful costumes, and world-class choreography and dancing (11/28) Academy of Russian Ballet and Northern Virginia Ballet: The Nutcracker — A powerhouse company collaboration offering an enchanted journey through waltzing snowflakes and the Kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy in this traditional version of the holiday classic (11/29)

— A powerhouse company collaboration offering an enchanted journey through waltzing snowflakes and the Kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy in this traditional version of the holiday classic (11/29) Manassas Ballet Theatre: The Nutcracker — See for yourself if this dreamy production really is, as the company claims, Northern Virginia’s favorite Nutcracker, among some stiff competition (12/17-23)

— See for yourself if this dreamy production really is, as the company claims, Northern Virginia’s favorite Nutcracker, among some stiff competition (12/17-23) Soles of Duende — This Bessie Award-nominated multicultural, all-female trio uses tap, flamenco, and kathak classical Indian dance “to highlight their connection amidst their beautiful differences” (2/21)

— This Bessie Award-nominated multicultural, all-female trio uses tap, flamenco, and kathak classical Indian dance “to highlight their connection amidst their beautiful differences” (2/21) Manassas Ballet Theatre: Les Sylphides and More! — A program of original choreography created by MBT’s company artists in a new collaborative experience culminates with the ballet Les Sylphides, set to the music of Frédéric Chopin (3/13-15)

JOY OF MOTION DANCE CENTER

H Street Studio

Atlas Peforming Arts Center

1333 H St. NE

202-813-9505

www.joyofmotion.org

THRILLER Jazz Dance Flash Mob — If you’ve ever longed to learn the iconic “Thriller” choreography and boogie down to MJ’s funk of 40,000 years in a flash mob of fellow zombies, now’s your chance as JOMDC faculty member Marcel Smith choreographs and teaches a cast to do the dance and shoot a video in full costume to release in time for Halloween (9/26-10/31)

KENNEDY CENTER

202-467-4600

www.kennedy-center.org

PAPALCA USA — D.C.-based Peruvian dance school and cultural organization PAPALCA presents a show tracing the history of traditional dance the Marinera (10/8, Millennium Stage and via livestream)

— D.C.-based Peruvian dance school and cultural organization PAPALCA presents a show tracing the history of traditional dance the Marinera (10/8, Millennium Stage and via livestream) Stuttgart Ballet: Onegin — Returning for the first time in decades, the company performs Tchaikovsky’s ballet of love, rejection, and regret, dancing classic choreography created by John Cranko (10/8-12, Opera House)

— Returning for the first time in decades, the company performs Tchaikovsky’s ballet of love, rejection, and regret, dancing classic choreography created by John Cranko (10/8-12, Opera House) Tango of the Americas — An evening of “exuberant and seductive” tangos presented by the Pan American Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Sergio Alessandro Buslje, with a special appearance by the renowned F-31 Tango Quintet from Medellin, Colombia (10/11, Terrace Theater)

— An evening of “exuberant and seductive” tangos presented by the Pan American Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Sergio Alessandro Buslje, with a special appearance by the renowned F-31 Tango Quintet from Medellin, Colombia (10/11, Terrace Theater) The Washington Ballet: Moving Forces — TWB dances an evening of four distinct ballets all about feeling, by Justin Peck, Christopher Wheeldon, Dwight Rhoden, and artistic director Edwaard Liang (10/24-26, Eisenhower Theater)

— TWB dances an evening of four distinct ballets all about feeling, by Justin Peck, Christopher Wheeldon, Dwight Rhoden, and artistic director Edwaard Liang (10/24-26, Eisenhower Theater) BODYTRAFFIC: This Reminds Me of You — Contemporary company, led by artistic director Tina Finkelman Berkett, makes its Kennedy Center debut with works by Juel D. Lane, Trey McIntyre, and Matthew Neenan (10/29-30, Eisenhower Theater)

— Contemporary company, led by artistic director Tina Finkelman Berkett, makes its Kennedy Center debut with works by Juel D. Lane, Trey McIntyre, and Matthew Neenan (10/29-30, Eisenhower Theater) Chitra.MOVES — Local Dance Commissioning Project awardee Chitra Subramanian explores “how we activate our ecosystems of care in times of turbulence and transformation” via work that intersects the movement traditions of Indian classical dance and hip hop culture (11/8-9, Terrace Theater)

— Local Dance Commissioning Project awardee Chitra Subramanian explores “how we activate our ecosystems of care in times of turbulence and transformation” via work that intersects the movement traditions of Indian classical dance and hip hop culture (11/8-9, Terrace Theater) Cincinnati Ballet: The Nutcracker — Cincy Ballet gifts us with artistic director emeritus Victoria Morgan’s whimsical production for the Kennedy Center’s annual showcase of Nutcrackers from around the nation (11/26-30, Opera House)

— Cincy Ballet gifts us with artistic director emeritus Victoria Morgan’s whimsical production for the Kennedy Center’s annual showcase of Nutcrackers from around the nation (11/26-30, Opera House) Trisha Brown Dance Company: Dancing with Bob — In partnership with the Merce Cunningham Trust, TBCD celebrates the centennial of painter and artist Robert Rauschenberg, a frequent collaborator of both Brown and Cunningham, with dances Travelogue, set to music by John Cage, and Set & Repeat, set to Laurie Anderson (12/3-5, Eisenhower Theater)

— In partnership with the Merce Cunningham Trust, TBCD celebrates the centennial of painter and artist Robert Rauschenberg, a frequent collaborator of both Brown and Cunningham, with dances Travelogue, set to music by John Cage, and Set & Repeat, set to Laurie Anderson (12/3-5, Eisenhower Theater) Shen Yun — The New York-based company is back to represent traditional Chinese culture through dance with an epic production and live orchestra (1/7-18, Opera House)

— The New York-based company is back to represent traditional Chinese culture through dance with an epic production and live orchestra (1/7-18, Opera House) American Ballet Theatre: The Winter’s Tale — ABT dances a vision by Tony Award–winning director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon adapting Shakespeare’s romance, featuring Bob Crowley’s lush designs and set to Joby Talbot’s sweeping score (2/11-15, Opera House)

— ABT dances a vision by Tony Award–winning director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon adapting Shakespeare’s romance, featuring Bob Crowley’s lush designs and set to Joby Talbot’s sweeping score (2/11-15, Opera House) Le Patin Libre: Murmuration — They’re installing an outdoor ice rink for the 15 dancers of this Canadian dance-skate company to perform a work choreographed by Alexandre Hamel, Pascale Jodoin, and Samory Ba, taking inspiration from the phenomenon of birds flocking in undulating flight patterns (2/17-22, Outdoor Plaza)

— They’re installing an outdoor ice rink for the 15 dancers of this Canadian dance-skate company to perform a work choreographed by Alexandre Hamel, Pascale Jodoin, and Samory Ba, taking inspiration from the phenomenon of birds flocking in undulating flight patterns (2/17-22, Outdoor Plaza) Hiraoki Umeda — Avant-garde Japanese choreographer Umeda presents projects Moving State 1, performed by dancers from his Somatic Field Project, and assimilating, a solo performance (3/17-18, Terrace Theater)

— Avant-garde Japanese choreographer Umeda presents projects Moving State 1, performed by dancers from his Somatic Field Project, and assimilating, a solo performance (3/17-18, Terrace Theater) Martha Graham Dance Company — The company returns to the Kennedy Center with new works We the People by Jamar Roberts and CAVE by Hofesh Shechter, signature Graham classics Appalachian Spring, Lamentation, Diversion of Angels, and Night Journey, plus a Kennedy Center commission celebrating the company’s 100th and the country’s 250th anniversaries (4/2-4, Eisenhower Theater)

THE MEYERHOFF

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

1212 Cathedral St.

Baltimore, Md.

410-783-8000

www.bsomusic.org

Stravinsky Ballets & Iberian Tales — Joanna Carneiro leads a program of ballet-inspired storytelling and Iberian flare, featuring the East Coast premiere of Andreia Pinto Correia’s Cortejo, and guest guitarist Rafael Aguirre (10/9 and 10/12)

— Joanna Carneiro leads a program of ballet-inspired storytelling and Iberian flare, featuring the East Coast premiere of Andreia Pinto Correia’s Cortejo, and guest guitarist Rafael Aguirre (10/9 and 10/12) Midweek: The Nutcracker — A Baltimore-set spin on the classic, reimagined by Amy Hull Garner for the educational Midweek series, performed by dancers from the Baltimore School for the Arts, and recommended for tots pre-K through grade two and up (12/2-3)

— A Baltimore-set spin on the classic, reimagined by Amy Hull Garner for the educational Midweek series, performed by dancers from the Baltimore School for the Arts, and recommended for tots pre-K through grade two and up (12/2-3) Cirque Nutcracker — Troupe Vertigo, and the BSO, gift this high-flying twist on Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic, with jaw-dropping acrobatics and astonishing choreography (12/13)

— Troupe Vertigo, and the BSO, gift this high-flying twist on Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic, with jaw-dropping acrobatics and astonishing choreography (12/13) Holiday Pops — You can’t keep a chorus line of tap-dancing Santas down, and why would you even try to resist this annual extravaganza featuring the BSO conducted by Stuart Chafetz, the Baltimore Choral Arts Society, and holiday sing-alongs (12/20-21)

MOVEIUS BALLET

Dance Loft on 14

4618 14th St. NW 2nd Floor

202-621-3670

www.danceloft.org

Moveius Ballet at the Spanish Embassy — The contemporary company led by founder/artistic director Diana Movius teases its 10th anniversary season with this FREE performance (10/15)

Guiding Light: Celebrating 10 Years — Season opener Guiding Light offers “a powerful reflection on a decade of bold vision, boundary-pushing choreography, and community-rooted innovation” with a program of new works and revivals by Tamas Krizsa, Alvaro Palau, Elvi Balboa, and Movius (11/8-9, 11/14)

A Nutcracker Dream — A Petworth holiday tradition returns in this community-powered ballet production of the classic tale (12/12-14, 12/19-20)

Love Language — An intimate performance of romantic dance and live music perfect for a Valentine’s date night, curated by acclaimed choreographer and Moveius Associate Director Alvaro Palau (2/14)

Moveius Ballet at National Portrait Gallery: The Outwin — In partnership with the Gallery, this evening-length work exploring how identity, presence, and power are captured, embodied, and reimagined through movement draws inspiration from selected portraits exhibited in The Outwin: American Portraiture Today national competition (3/14)

PUBLICK PLAYHOUSE

5445 Landover Rd.

Cheverly, Md.

301-277-1710

www.pgtheater.com

Textures Dance Theater — The Black-led contemporary dance company marks its premiere concert with new work TEXTURES, “a visceral, movement-driven journey through identity, societal expectations, and emotional transformation” (10/11)

— The Black-led contemporary dance company marks its premiere concert with new work TEXTURES, “a visceral, movement-driven journey through identity, societal expectations, and emotional transformation” (10/11) Choreographers’ Showcase — Apparently the 42nd annual showcase curated by whom we don’t know, but expect to see innovative performances by emerging and established talent (11/15)

— Apparently the 42nd annual showcase curated by whom we don’t know, but expect to see innovative performances by emerging and established talent (11/15) National Ballet Company: The Nutcracker — Returning to the Playhouse stage, the National Ballet Company revisits the holiday classic (12/6-7)

STRATHMORE

5301 Tuckerman Lane

North Bethesda, Md.

301-581-5100

www.strathmore.org

Stravinsky Ballets & Iberian Tales — Sandwiched between performances at the Meyerhoff the same weekend, this program of ballet-inspired storytelling and Iberian flair drops into the Strathmore (10/11)

— Sandwiched between performances at the Meyerhoff the same weekend, this program of ballet-inspired storytelling and Iberian flair drops into the Strathmore (10/11) Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet — A gorgeously-designed production featuring an international all-star cast in a European-style ballet with puppets, lavish costumes, and stunning acrobatics (12/7)

— A gorgeously-designed production featuring an international all-star cast in a European-style ballet with puppets, lavish costumes, and stunning acrobatics (12/7) Cirque Nutcracker — Troupe Vertigo, and the BSO, gift this high-flying twist on Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic, with jaw-dropping acrobatics and astonishing choreography (12/12)

— Troupe Vertigo, and the BSO, gift this high-flying twist on Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic, with jaw-dropping acrobatics and astonishing choreography (12/12) Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert — Celebrating 30 years in North America, Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert returns for an anniversary season also marking the 200th anniversary of the birth of the Waltz King, Johann Strauss, Jr. (12/28)

— Celebrating 30 years in North America, Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert returns for an anniversary season also marking the 200th anniversary of the birth of the Waltz King, Johann Strauss, Jr. (12/28) International Ballet Stars: Swan Lake — This lavish international production set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score gets around, taking the Music Center stage a couple nights after gracing the Weinberg Center in Frederick (1/17)

— This lavish international production set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score gets around, taking the Music Center stage a couple nights after gracing the Weinberg Center in Frederick (1/17) Tango After Dark — World Tango champions Germán Cornejo and Gisela Galeassi deliver Argentinian tango in its most passionate and authentic form, with a cast of eight world-class dancers, two vocalists, and a live band performing the music of composer and bandoneon master Astor Piazzolla (2/22)

— World Tango champions Germán Cornejo and Gisela Galeassi deliver Argentinian tango in its most passionate and authentic form, with a cast of eight world-class dancers, two vocalists, and a live band performing the music of composer and bandoneon master Astor Piazzolla (2/22) Pilobolus: Other Worlds Collection — In case you miss the company in October at the Hylton Center, they’re back to present “collaborations with visionaries who see the world through the lens of theatre, music, and dance” (3/5)

SYNETIC THEATER

www.synetictheater.org

Frankenstein or the Modern Prometheus — Director Paata Tsikurishvili and choreographer Irina Tsikurishvili bring us a movement-based take on Mary Shelley’s classic sci-fi horror, adapted by Nathan Weinberger (11/1-23, Thomas Jefferson Theatre, Arlington)

THE WASHINGTON BALLET

3515 Wisconsin Avenue, NW

202-362-3606

www.washingtonballet.org

Moving Forces — TWB performs four distinct ballets by superstar choreographers Justin Peck, Christopher Wheeldon, Dwight Rhoden, and artistic director Edwaard Liang, each work a potent exploration of human emotion (10/24-26, Kennedy Center, Eisenhower Theater)

— TWB performs four distinct ballets by superstar choreographers Justin Peck, Christopher Wheeldon, Dwight Rhoden, and artistic director Edwaard Liang, each work a potent exploration of human emotion (10/24-26, Kennedy Center, Eisenhower Theater) The Nutcracker — Featuring over 380 dancers, from the company’s talented students to the professional company, serving Septime Webre’s lavish Georgetown-set production with dancing cherry blossoms, cardinals, and famous figures like George Washington as the Nutcracker (11/29-12/28, Warner Theatre)

— Featuring over 380 dancers, from the company’s talented students to the professional company, serving Septime Webre’s lavish Georgetown-set production with dancing cherry blossoms, cardinals, and famous figures like George Washington as the Nutcracker (11/29-12/28, Warner Theatre) Giselle — The company delivers Edwaard Liang’s vision for the classic romantic ballet “boldly reimagined for today” in this immersive and modern production (2/20-23, Sidney Harman Hall)

WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

20 W. Patrick St.

Frederick, Md.

301-600-2828

www.weinbergcenter.org

World Ballet Company: Cinderella — The international company, based in L.A. and led by Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick, presents a spectacular take on the fairy tale with a cast of 40 dancing choreography by Marina Kesler (9/25)

— The international company, based in L.A. and led by Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick, presents a spectacular take on the fairy tale with a cast of 40 dancing choreography by Marina Kesler (9/25) Loudoun Ballet Performing Arts Company: Alice in Wonderland — A family-friendly, full-length production reimagining Lewis Carroll’s mad adventure with “dazzling choreography, whimsical costumes, and theatrical storytelling” (10/4)

— A family-friendly, full-length production reimagining Lewis Carroll’s mad adventure with “dazzling choreography, whimsical costumes, and theatrical storytelling” (10/4) Maryland Regional Ballet: The Nutcracker — Journey to the Kingdom of Sweets for this traditional holiday production, under the direction of Joyce Morrison, with the company joined by guest artists from the New York City Ballet and students from the Frederick School of Classical Ballet (12/5-7)

— Journey to the Kingdom of Sweets for this traditional holiday production, under the direction of Joyce Morrison, with the company joined by guest artists from the New York City Ballet and students from the Frederick School of Classical Ballet (12/5-7) International Ballet Stars: Swan Lake — A lavish production assembling ballet artists from Moldova, Spain, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, United Kingdom, Brazil, Poland, United States, Japan, Turkey, Armenia, Tajikistan, Belarus, and principal dancers from Ukraine dancing choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score (1/15)

— A lavish production assembling ballet artists from Moldova, Spain, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, United Kingdom, Brazil, Poland, United States, Japan, Turkey, Armenia, Tajikistan, Belarus, and principal dancers from Ukraine dancing choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score (1/15) Galumpha — Combining movement, acrobatics, visual effects, and physical comedy, this troupe promises a unique performance creating “a sensory feast of images ranging from the ridiculous to the sublime” (2/21)

— Combining movement, acrobatics, visual effects, and physical comedy, this troupe promises a unique performance creating “a sensory feast of images ranging from the ridiculous to the sublime” (2/21) Teelin Irish: Step Dance — Award-winning Teelin Irish Dance Company gets to stepping in this Irish fusion performance combining “the power of traditional Irish dance with the energy of live music” (3/14)

Get the best of D.C.’s arts scene delivered! Our award-winning digital magazine plus our daily newsletter. Click Here to subscribe for free and never miss a performance, premiere, or preview.