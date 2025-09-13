Jason Collins, First Out Gay NBA Player, Treated for Brain Tumor

Jason Collins, the first openly gay NBA player, is reportedly undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. Collins made headlines more than a decade ago when he came out publicly in a first-person essay for Sports Illustrated.

The 41-year-old former center earned All-American honors at Stanford before being drafted by the Houston Rockets in 2001. Over his 13-year career, he played for several NBA teams, including the New Jersey Nets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, and Brooklyn Nets.

Collins currently serves as an NBA Ambassador, helping to promote the league by appearing at events, engaging with fans, and supporting its initiatives.

As reported by the LGBTQ news website Outsports, the NBA shared a statement from Collins’ family on September 11 announcing his diagnosis.

“NBA Ambassador and 13-year NBA veteran Jason Collins is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor,” the statement reads. “Jason and his family welcome your support and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as they dedicate their attention to Jason’s health and well-being.”

The following statement was issued today on behalf of Jason Collins and his family: pic.twitter.com/36lKwB7NiR — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) September 11, 2025

Neither the family nor the NBA shared additional details, such as when Collins was diagnosed or what treatment he is receiving.

When Collins came out in 2013, he became only the second active openly gay male athlete in major U.S. professional sports, following Major League Soccer player Robbie Rogers.

“No one wants to live in fear. I’ve always been scared of saying the wrong thing. I don’t sleep well. I never have,” Collins wrote in Sports Illustrated. “But each time I tell another person, I feel stronger and sleep a little more soundly. … I was certain that my world would fall apart if anyone knew. And yet when I acknowledged my sexuality I felt whole for the first time.”

Upon coming out, Collins received support from prominent figures, including President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and former President Bill Clinton. Obama said he “couldn’t be prouder” of him.

Collins, a defensive specialist, finished his career with more than 2,600 points and 2,700 rebounds, helping the Nets reach the NBA Finals. Since retiring, he has advocated for greater LGBTQ inclusion across sports, including supporting an NBA LGBTQ youth clinic held during the men’s NCAA Final Four in San Antonio.

Earlier this year, Collins married his husband, film producer Brunson Green, in a private ceremony in Austin, Texas, according to People magazine.

