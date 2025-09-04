Chalk the Pulse Crosswalk? Get Arrested in Florida

Florida officials have placed signs warning against “defacing” a crosswalk outside the former Pulse nightclub and begun arresting protesters who chalk over it, just weeks after the state removed the rainbow Pride crosswalk that had commemorated victims of the 2016 massacre.

Framed as part of a broader national crackdown on traffic “distractions” led by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Orlando residents fought back by chalking — and even repainting — the bare crosswalk in rainbow colors.

“The Free State of Florida is now trying to ban *sidewalk chalking*,” wrote local investigative reporter Jason Garcia, who was present at the scene, on X.

Orange-and-white reflective signs posted at the crosswalk read “DEFACING SIDEWALK PROHIBITED” and “DEFACING ROADWAY PROHIBITED.” Another, marked “NO IMPEDING TRAFFIC,” drew the attention of one passerby, who added a rainbow “Love Wins” sticker.

In a follow-up post, Garcia shared photos showing as many as seven police cars near the crosswalk, claiming they were all “just on chalk duty.”

Metro Weekly could not independently verify whether all of the officers were assigned solely to monitor the crosswalk.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has already arrested several people protesting the removal of the rainbow crosswalk. On Sunday, August 31, officers arrested Zane Aparicio, Mary Jane East, and Melody Short after observing them using chalk to color the crosswalk.

In arrest reports, FHP cited Florida Statute 316.0775, accusing the trio of “interfering with a traffic control device” and causing damages of more than $1,000.

Attorney Blake Simons represented the protesters at their first court appearances on Monday.

“I find the statute to be overly broad and vague as to what constitutes a traffic control device,” Simons told the judge. “They were exercising their right to free speech.”

The arrests came shortly after the case of Orestes Sebastian Suarez, who was charged with one count of interfering with a traffic control device for rubbing chalk on the bottom of his shoe and walking across the crosswalk with his wife.

“To come here and do something like this, and to be threatened with something so extreme as a felony charge for protesting and showing love to your fellow human, it’s just insane in my opinion,” Suarez told WESH 2.

The following day, a judge dismissed his case, finding “no probable cause” for the arrest.

On social media, some mocked Florida officials for their swift response to keeping the Orlando crosswalk black and white, while others voiced frustration at what they deemed a fruitless endeavor.

“If you have a street with potholes and want a quick fix, paint rainbows around them and FDOT will show up the next day,” wrote one X user.

“florida is a fucking JOKE. We have better things to be worried about than chalk on a sidewalk, this is such a waste of resources. rainbow sidewalks literally do not hurt anyone!!!” wrote another X user.

It remains to be seen whether Florida’s crackdown on crosswalk chalking will continue.

