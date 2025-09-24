Tampa Pride Cancels All 2026 Events, Citing Funding Losses

On the evening of July 20, Amylah Majors and Jamaria Gaskins, a married couple from Richmond, were driving to visit Gaskins’ mother in central Virginia when they hit debris on Partlow Road in Spotsylvania County and heard a thumping sound. They pulled to the side of the road to inspect their car. Before they could get out, a man emerged from a nearby home and gave them a "thumbs up" sign.

Believing he was offering help, they were instead met by a torrent of racial and homophobic slurs and threats from him, another man, and a woman. Moments later, the trio allegedly chased the couple while brandishing guns, forcing them into a crash that ejected Majors from the vehicle.