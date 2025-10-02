Anti-Trans Republican Quits Governor’s Race Over Adult Content

In March 2022, Justine Lindsay made history as the NFL’s first openly transgender cheerleader. Three seasons later, the Carolina Panthers TopCat is stepping away from the squad to pursue pageantry and community outreach.

In a statement to Outsports, Lindsay said she wanted to grow beyond the sidelines, striving to be “recognized not just as an NFL cheerleader, but as someone making a positive impact, especially during these uncertain times.”

The announcement marks a reversal, as some news outlets had previously reported she would return for the 2025–2026 season.