Anti-Trans Republican Quits Governor’s Race Over Adult Content

A Republican candidate who campaigned against transgender rights has dropped out of the Wisconsin governor’s race after a local newspaper revealed he had followed several sex- and relationship-focused blogs on Medium, including one authored by a nonbinary porn performer.
Bill Berrien, a former Navy SEAL and CEO of Pindel Global Precision, a manufacturer of precision-machined components, was one of three Republicans competing for the party’s nomination in the 2026 Wisconsin governor’s race.
The 56-year-old businessman faced an uphill battle in the primary, where political observers saw him as the most “moderate” candidate. That perception stemmed from his past support for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign, his backing of ranked-choice voting, and his criticism of Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Berrien’s biggest obstacle emerged last week, when the Journal Sentinel reported he was following Jiz Lee, a nonbinary queer adult film performer and producer for PinkLabel.tv, on Medium. Lee had written an article Berrien “clapped for” (the platform’s equivalent of a “like”) titled “Ethical Porn’ Starts When We Pay for It.”
The paper also noted that Berrien followed Medium publications such as Sexography and Polyamory Today, even “clapping” for an article titled “My Husband Loves Watching Me Flirt With Another Man.” He also followed writers including Octavio Morrison, author of “7 Types of Orgasmic Sensations” and “3 Terrible Reasons to Have a Threesome,” and Emma Austin, who wrote pieces like “Pegging is A-OK” and “I Love Getting Jackhammered.”
The Journal Sentinel reported that Berrien’s reading history on Medium was later scrubbed, with those accounts “unfollowed” after the paper reached out for comment.
Before Berrien dropped out, his campaign insisted he was not hypocritical for following Lee and other sex and relationship writers, arguing that his reading habits aligned with his “conservative Catholic values.” The campaign also said he was unaware of Lee’s nonbinary identity.
After several days of negative press, Berrien ended his campaign on September 26, saying it was “in the best interest of the party, voters, donors, and my family.” He also blasted the Journal Sentinel for its coverage, which he blamed for his exit, even as he pledged to stay active in politics through his Never Out Of The Fight PAC, supporting Republican candidates in Wisconsin.
Berrien defended his reading habits, saying he regularly consumes a wide range of material. “I consider myself intellectually curious…constantly trying to learn something new,” he said, noting that he follows thousands of accounts and newsletters across platforms. He accused the Journal Sentinel of cherry-picking a handful of articles from years ago to paint a “salacious and sensational picture” that forced him out of the race.
The sharpest criticisms of Berrien centered on allegations of hypocrisy: while following Lee on Medium, he also campaigned against transgender rights, even claiming transgender people were engaged in “radical social experimentation.”
Berrien ran several ads aligning himself with Donald Trump to boost his standing among conservative Republican voters. One ad thanked Trump for “stopping woke indoctrination and protecting our daughters’ sports.” Another attacked the current Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for vetoing a bill barring transgender athletes from girls’ teams, vowing to “keep boys out of our daughters’ sports and locker rooms.”
Lee, the performer whom Berrien followed, criticized the Republican for hypocrisy in a post on Bluesky.
“It’s okay to follow trans porn stars,” they wrote. “It’s okay to read articles about sex and relationships. What’s not okay is the hypocrisy of backing forceful legislation that restricts what people, trans and otherwise, can do with their own bodies. That is shameful.”
