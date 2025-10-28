Florida Man Arrested After Ripping Down Pride Flag at Starbucks

An irate customer at a Florida Starbucks was arrested after throwing a tantrum over a Pride flag hanging on the wall.

Police say Tucker Alden Kemp, 31, of Clearwater, entered a Starbucks in St. Petersburg around 9:16 a.m. on October 22. Once inside, he took offense at a Pride flag and asked to speak with the manager, insisting it was offensive and should be replaced with an American flag.

When the manager refused, citing store policy, Kemp allegedly “decided to take matters into his own hands,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun.

According to police, Kemp doused the flag in tea and then “ripped the flag from the wall” before discarding it in a trash can, reports Tampa Bay FOX affiliate WTVT.

Kemp faces a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge for causing an estimated $210 in damage to the wall and flag.

Kemp was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on the misdemeanor charge and released six hours later after posting $500 bond, reports The Smoking Gun. The outlet also noted he lives in Clearwater with his wife and daughter, is a registered Republican, and works as a sales manager for Dignity Memorial, a Tampa Bay-area funeral home chain.