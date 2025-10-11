Jessica Kirson Apologizes, Donates Fee from Saudi Festival

Lesbian comedian Jessica Kirson has publicly apologized for performing at the Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia, saying she has since donated her entire performance fee.

Part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan to position the kingdom as a global cultural and entertainment hub, the festival drew widespread condemnation from fellow comedians and human rights organizations.

Kirson said she initially viewed the invitation as a chance to give voice to those repressed in the region.

“I’d like to express my sincere regret for having performed under a government that continues to violate fundamental human rights,” she wrote in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “I requested a guarantee that I could be openly out as a lesbian on stage and perform gay material. I hoped that this could help LGBTQ+ people in Saudi Arabia feel seen and valued.”

She added that she donated “the entirety of what I was paid to perform” to an unnamed human rights organization.

According to the LGBTQ nonprofit Human Dignity Trust, Saudi Arabia prohibits same-sex activity under Sharia law, with the maximum penalty being death. Gender expression among transgender people is also criminalized under the kingdom’s strict dress codes.

The Riyadh festival featured several high-profile headliners, including Wayne Brady, Pete Davidson, and Kevin Hart. Kirson was one of only three women on the 35-comic lineup, alongside Whitney Cummings and Zarna Garg.

Subscribe free to Metro Weekly’s digital magazine for the stories that matter most.

Women have long faced severe discrimination in Saudi Arabia. Although some progress has been made, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) identified more than 20 areas of concern last year, including the targeting of women human rights activists, the continued “male guardianship” system, and the use of the death penalty.

While Kirson has apologized, other comedians who performed at the festival have either stayed silent or doubled down as criticism mounted.

Kirson is currently on a U.S. comedy tour, with an upcoming appearance at The Warner Theatre in Washington D.C. on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Enjoy Metro Weekly? Subscribe for free to the magazine today and get every new issue delivered right to your inbox.