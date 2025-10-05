LaWhore Vagistan Goes to Harvard as a Visiting Professor

Harvard University has drawn criticism from conservatives after announcing that Tufts professor Kareem Khubchandani — who performs and occasionally lectures in drag as “LaWhore Vagistan” — will serve as a visiting associate professor in its Studies of Women, Gender, and Sexuality department.

The visiting professorship was established through an endowment from members of the Harvard Gender & Sexuality Caucus, the university’s LGBTQ alumni group. It was created to bring in scholars focused on issues related to sexual minorities and sexuality.

Khubchandani is scheduled to teach two courses during the 2025-2026 academic year: “Queer Ethnography,” in the fall semester, and “RuPaulitics: Drag, Race, and Desire” in the spring semester, focusing on the cultural influence of the show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Khubchandani is the author of two books on drag, gender, and sexuality — Decolonizer Drag and the award-winning Ishtyle: Accenting Gay Indian Nightlife — with a third, Lessons in Drag: A Queer Manual for Academics, Artists, and Aunties, due out this fall. He previously served as a postdoctoral fellow at the Center for Women’s and Gender Studies at the University of Texas at Austin.

In a 2015 self-interview with his drag persona, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, Khubchandani explained the origin of his stage name. “I chose ‘LaWhore’ because my family traces its origins to Pakistan: Lahore is an important city in Pakistan, and well, I’m a bit of a whore. And Vagistan because I see the subcontinent as one, big, beautiful Vag … istan.”

Although Khubchandani was hired in July, news of his appointment gained traction just days after President Donald Trump unfroze $2.4 billion in federal grants to Harvard, following the university’s agreement to launch new trade schools offering alternatives to a traditional liberal arts education.

Harvard has not responded to media requests for comment about Khubchandani’s hiring, and the professor has not commented publicly on his appointment.

Reaction on the social media platform X — where conservatives often criticize LGBTQ identity, drag, and gender fluidity — was largely adverse. Many responses were more mocking than outright hostile, with users expressing bemusement or condescension toward Harvard.

“Harvard is a joke,” one commenter wrote.

“As the reputation of Harvard university is in freefall, the once great institution has decided it would be a great idea to destroy themselves even quicker, by hiring Kareem Khubchandani as an associate Professor,” wrote another.

In the New York Post, opinion columnist Kirsten Fleming wrote that she and many conservatives were less outraged than amused, viewing Harvard’s decision as further evidence of eroding academic standards.

“[M]ost right-wingers found it incredibly funny and double-checked to ensure they weren’t being duped by the Babylon Bee,” Fleming wrote.

Fleming added that little from academia shocks her anymore, arguing that many colleges have embraced the trappings of so-called “woke” ideology.

“The real lesson of Vagistan’s class has nothing to do with drag, nightlife, or globalization: It reinforces that it was a grave mistake to allow a generation of race and gender studies graduates to export their campus culture to the corporate world over the last decade,” she added. “This isn’t worthy scholarship, it’s indulgence. The next time there’s a chorus for student loan forgiveness, remember that our top schools are employing people like Vagistan, who teach academic claptrap.”

