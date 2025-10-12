Paxton Targets Trans Groups in ‘Undercover’ Investigations

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced plans to launch undercover investigations targeting left-wing and transgender groups.

Paxton denounced the yet-to-be-named targets of his investigation, claiming they pose a threat to public safety as potential perpetrators of “leftist political violence.” He accused anti-fascist and transgender advocacy groups of orchestrating violent attacks nationwide, citing a handful of incidents involving transgender suspects and the September shooting of Kirk, whom he described as a “martyr.”

“Leftist political terrorism is a clear and present danger. Corrupted ideologies like transgenderism and Antifa are a cancer on our culture and have unleashed their deranged and drugged-up foot soldiers on the American people,” Paxton said in a statement.

“There can be no compromise with those who want us dead,” he added. “To that end, I have directed my office to continue efforts to identify, investigate, and infiltrate these leftist terror cells. To those demented souls who seek to kill, steal, and destroy our country, know this: you cannot hide, you cannot escape, and justice is coming.”

Paxton indicated that the investigations will build on President Donald Trump’s executive order, issued last month, seeking to designate “antifa” as a terrorist organization. The order claimed that politically motivated violence was being organized by left-wing groups, which Trump accused of masterminding actions to disrupt law and order and of funding violent actors who carry out such plans. He vowed to dismantle all “networks, entities, and organizations” he alleges are promoting or enabling violent action or attempting to intimidate Americans, including federal officials.

Critics of the Trump administration argue that Trump’s claims of left-wing conspiracies to incite violence are unsubstantiated, noting that officials have “cherry-picked” isolated incidents to exaggerate the alleged threat while overlooking violence committed by right-wing extremists. They contend there is no evidence connecting these disparate cases, but that Trump’s framing seeks to justify future crackdowns on political dissent and infringements on Americans’ constitutional rights.

The Trump administration is also rumored to be considering a plan to classify some transgender suspects as a subset of the Bureau’s newly created “Nihilistic Violent Extremists” (NVE) category.

Meanwhile, the right-wing Heritage Foundation has urged the FBI to establish a new domestic terror category for “Transgender Ideology-Inspired Extremism.” On its face, the label could apply to anyone who highlights the harms transgender people face from discrimination or who argues that restricting transgender rights constitutes “violence” or threatens the community’s existence. Civil rights advocates warn that Paxton’s rhetoric, echoing national efforts by Trump and his allies, could further inflame hostility toward transgender people.

Paxton has not clarified how the Texas investigations will proceed. Moreover, a recent shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas and Kirk’s murder — which Paxton cites as motivation for his actions — appear to have been carried out by individuals, Joshua Jahn and Tyler Robinson, who were not affiliated with any political party and had no known ties to political groups.

Paxton has a long history of using his office to target transgender people and their families. He has also embraced anti-gay positions, pledging to defend Texas’ now-defunct sodomy laws in court to ensure they remain on the books.

Any investigations launched by Paxton’s office are likely to deepen a growing climate of fear among transgender Texans, many of whom already view their civil rights and access to public spaces as being at risk. In a recent Dallas Morning News survey, 85 percent of transgender respondents said they live in near-constant fear, and a majority have chosen another state to move to if conditions worsen. More than half said they have already begun saving money for a possible relocation.

Get the latest on LGBTQ news, politics, and culture. Subscribe to Metro Weekly for free.