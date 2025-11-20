Florida Man Charged in Killing of Trans TikTok Influencer Girlalala

A Florida man has been arrested and charged with the murder of Girlalala, a 21-year-old transgender TikTok influencer, after allegedly shooting her during what appears to have been a dispute between the couple.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies say 25-year-old Shanoyd Whyte Jr. shot Girlalala shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday, November 14, while the two were sitting in a car on the side of the road in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida.

According to Miami-based WPLG, video from a nearby Tesla shows a man believed to be Whyte getting out of the driver’s side of a sedan as Girlalala tries to exit the passenger side. He appears to grab her by the hair and force her back inside before pacing outside the car with a cellphone in hand.

Deputies say Whyte and Girlalala — who had been dating for several years — got into a verbal argument that turned physical, ending with Whyte shooting her.

When officers arrived, they found Girlalala in the sedan’s passenger seat with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where she died.

Girlalala, a hairstylist and TikTok influencer from Pompano Beach, was known for her extensive online presence, with nearly 300,000 followers on TikTok, more than 40,000 on Instagram, and over 4,700 on YouTube. Her videos often featured her work on hair and wigs and showcased her love of hip-hop.

Behind the scenes, however, friends and relatives said Girlalala and Whyte had a tumultuous relationship. Social media users resurfaced older videos suggesting possible violence, including one showing her with a cut on her nose and under her eye, in which she said she and her boyfriend “always fight,” according to Miami-based NBC affiliate WTVJ.

WPLG reports that Whyte, a former defensive lineman for Bethune-Cookman University’s football team, was previously arrested on a domestic violence charge in November 2022. An arrest form alleged he physically and maliciously battered a victim — not Girlalala — multiple times, but the victim declined to pursue charges.

Whyte was booked on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm and ordered held without bond after an initial court appearance. He remains in custody at the Broward County jail.

According to LGBTQ Nation, Florida-based rapper JT (Jatavia Shakara Johnson) — whose music Girlalala often featured in her videos — donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe campaign raising money for the influencer’s funeral expenses. The campaign has so far collected more than $28,000.

In a since-expired Instagram post, JT appeared to reference the intimate partner violence Girlalala is alleged to have experienced, writing, “NOTHING is funny about a (domestic) violence story.”

She added that many people do not take intimate partner abuse seriously in either queer or straight communities, treating it like “reality show” drama.

In a statement, Girlalala’s family — who lost their son, Girlalala’s brother, to gun violence last August — thanked those who have reached out in support.

“As a family we appreciate every prayer, kind thought, and gesture during our time of bereavement,” the family said. “Now, we are just praying that justice is served to the fullest degree.”