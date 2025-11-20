Florida Man Charged in Killing of Trans TikTok Influencer Girlalala

A Florida man has been arrested and charged with the murder of Girlalala, a 21-year-old transgender TikTok influencer, after allegedly shooting her during what appears to have been a dispute between the couple.
Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies say 25-year-old Shanoyd Whyte Jr. shot Girlalala shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday, November 14, while the two were sitting in a car on the side of the road in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida.
According to Miami-based WPLG, video from a nearby Tesla shows a man believed to be Whyte getting out of the driver’s side of a sedan as Girlalala tries to exit the passenger side. He appears to grab her by the hair and force her back inside before pacing outside the car with a cellphone in hand.
Deputies say Whyte and Girlalala — who had been dating for several years — got into a verbal argument that turned physical, ending with Whyte shooting her.
When officers arrived, they found Girlalala in the sedan’s passenger seat with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where she died.
Girlalala, a hairstylist and TikTok influencer from Pompano Beach, was known for her extensive online presence, with nearly 300,000 followers on TikTok, more than 40,000 on Instagram, and over 4,700 on YouTube. Her videos often featured her work on hair and wigs and showcased her love of hip-hop.
Behind the scenes, however, friends and relatives said Girlalala and Whyte had a tumultuous relationship. Social media users resurfaced older videos suggesting possible violence, including one showing her with a cut on her nose and under her eye, in which she said she and her boyfriend “always fight,” according to Miami-based NBC affiliate WTVJ.
WPLG reports that Whyte, a former defensive lineman for Bethune-Cookman University’s football team, was previously arrested on a domestic violence charge in November 2022. An arrest form alleged he physically and maliciously battered a victim — not Girlalala — multiple times, but the victim declined to pursue charges.
Whyte was booked on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm and ordered held without bond after an initial court appearance. He remains in custody at the Broward County jail.
According to LGBTQ Nation, Florida-based rapper JT (Jatavia Shakara Johnson) — whose music Girlalala often featured in her videos — donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe campaign raising money for the influencer’s funeral expenses. The campaign has so far collected more than $28,000.
In a since-expired Instagram post, JT appeared to reference the intimate partner violence Girlalala is alleged to have experienced, writing, “NOTHING is funny about a (domestic) violence story.”
She added that many people do not take intimate partner abuse seriously in either queer or straight communities, treating it like “reality show” drama.
In a statement, Girlalala’s family — who lost their son, Girlalala’s brother, to gun violence last August — thanked those who have reached out in support.
“As a family we appreciate every prayer, kind thought, and gesture during our time of bereavement,” the family said. “Now, we are just praying that justice is served to the fullest degree.”
Ten people are on trial in France, accused of engaging in sexist online harassment of First Lady Brigitte Macron by spreading false and malicious claims about her.
The posts alleged that the French president's wife is transgender and was born male under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux -- the name of her older brother. Some also equated the 25-year age gap between the 72-year-old first lady and her 47-year-old husband to "pedophilia," according to Agence France-Presse.
The Macrons first met in 1993, when Brigitte was a 39-year-old married teacher at Lycée La Providence in Amiens and Emmanuel Macron was her 15-year-old student -- and a classmate of her daughter. (The age of consent in France is 15.) They reconnected years later after Macron graduated from Lycée Henri-IV in Paris and married in 2007.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has begun enforcing a new rule requiring airlines to ignore any "X" gender markers on passports and instead enter either "M" or "F" for all passengers.
Announced in a July 7 bulletin, CBP said the rule stems from an earlier executive order by former President Donald Trump aimed at eliminating recognition of transgender identities. The directive took effect on July 14, with airlines given 90 days to comply before full enforcement.
Now in effect, the rule has sparked widespread concern over how it will be implemented in practice.
December 8 will be a big day for Cheyenne Jackson. That's when he'll take to the fabled stage at Carnegie Hall -- with his mother.
"This is a little scoop," he confides during a recent Zoom call. "My mom and my sister are going to join me on stage, and we're going to sing a trio. We haven't sung together in years. My mom, who's a retired widow living in Southern California, is going to get a gown on, get her hair done. It's going to be a family affair, and I'm so honored they're doing it. It's going to be so emotional."
The show, which Jackson says will feature "an incredible set list -- it's daunting, it's challenging," is deeply personal, reflecting "a lot of themes that come from my life."
