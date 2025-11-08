Craig Winberry Keeps George Michael’s Faith Alive

For all you George Michael lovers who have been waiting for that day that The Life and Music of George Michael — “a tribute, a party, an epic show” — would return to town, have faith. Your knight in shining Ray-Bans is back on a North American tour, and dancing into D.C. for one night only at the National Theatre.

“We were there last year, and wow! Amazing audience,” recalls Craig Winberry, who performs as the late, Grammy-winning gay icon in the concert-style show written and directed by Dean Elliott.

A singer-songwriter himself, in addition to performing theater roles Off-Broadway and on tour, Winberry has racked up nearly 100 dates and counting, bringing the music and legacy of Michael’s 115 million albums-sold career to fans eager to relive that “Freedom ’90” magic.

“We went out in 2022. We went out in 2024, and now we’re back out again in 2025. And the first time I went out, I was so worried about the vocal comparisons,” says Winberry, who grew up hearing those vocal comparisons, and emphasizes that he doesn’t render an impersonation in the show.

“There’s a lot of bad George Michael impersonators out there,” he says, with a laugh. “I’m not an impersonator. I’m not like the second coming of George Michael, but I can sing, I can shake my ass, and I want people to come see the show and have a good time.”

The same must apply to the show’s other George, Connor Antico, who covers Michael’s breakthrough era with Wham! in the ’80s. “I call it the closeted era,” jokes Winberry, a genuine die-hard Michael aficionado. He covers the suit-and-tie, Caesar-cut George Michael of the ’90s and ’00s, and assuredly looks and sounds the part.

“We have a nice little fun [transition] at the end of the first act, then the second act is me, where we cover the solo career,” he says. “And it’s those lyrics that are queer-coded, that at the time when they came out, people that knew knew, and the people that had no idea but loved George Michael were like, ‘Yeah, this is awesome.'”

Either way, George Michael’s music and performances have touched millions of every persuasion, not just his gay brethren. Winberry witnesses it from the stage night after night.

“I have seen more die-hard women bringing their kids, their sisters, their brothers,” he says. “And just now, this tour, am I starting to see more gay couples down towards the front. But the first couple of times we went out, I was somewhat shocked at the lack of community involvement in this.”

Beyond the matter of who’s attending The Life and Times of George Michael, Winberry attests there’s a larger conversation to be had in the queer community, “and specifically gay community,” about maintaining “our safe spaces.” Of course, George Michael dove into that conversation decades ago, carving out space for himself and those who would follow.

“Growing up with him, I saw a man who was not afraid to stand in his truth,” Winberry says. “A man standing in his truth, because I think today in this world, with what a man is supposed to be, what a man is supposed to do, what things that men can talk about, George said, ‘Hey, girl, come here. I got something I wanna talk about.’ And he did that in his music.”

Now, Winberry has a chance to bask in that light. “This show has allowed me to a hundred-percent unabashedly stand in my truth,” he says, “not having to be looking over my shoulder. You know? Because that’s how I grew up. We had to hide so many parts of ourselves that it’s kind of a full circle moment that I don’t have to do that.”

The Life and Music of George Michael plays D.C. on Saturday, Nov. 15, at the National Theatre, 1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW. Tickets are $98 to $487. Visit broadwayatthenational.com.

The tour also plays Richmond (11/11), Wilmington (11/12), Atlanta (11/13), Charlotte (11/14), Jacksonville (11/18), Orlando (11/20), Clearwater (11/21), and Ft. Lauderdale (11/22). Visit thelifeandmusicofgm.com.