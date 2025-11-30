“MAGA Invasion” To Collide With “Mini Gay Days” at Disneyland

Organizers of the “MAGA Invasion” meetup at Disneyland in Anaheim, California appear to have picked a date that coincides with “Mini Gay Days,” an LGBTQ fan event, setting the stage for potential confrontations.

On November 19, a Southern California conservative group called 805 Patriots — which also operates a Facebook page under the name “SoCal Patriots” — announced a meetup of “like-minded patriots” at Disneyland as part of an unsanctioned event planned for February 28, 2026.

One organizer said the purpose of the “Patriots in the Park” event is to “go have some fun by triggering as many liberals as possible” at Disneyland.

The group is encouraging supporters of President Donald Trump to attend wearing red MAGA hats and merchandise with slogans such as “Make Disney Great Again” — a nod to conservative complaints that Disney pushes pro-LGBTQ content and refuses to distance itself from the LGBTQ community.

The group is also selling “Patriots in the Park” T-shirts on its website, noting that each purchase doubles as an RSVP for the event.

Meanwhile, the “Mini Gay Days” event is part of a slate of smaller LGBTQ-themed gatherings organized by Gay Days Anaheim. While the group’s primary “Gay Days” event is held each September, organizers have added extra programming, including smaller themed gatherings throughout the year.

According to People, 805 Patriots responded to a Disney Dining article about the overlap by writing, “Well we didn’t plan this at all but will make this even more fun now.”

Another post on the SoCal Patriots Facebook page shares a KTLA news clip with the caption: “Turns Out I Accidentally Planned this for a GAY Day,” followed by a “Face with Tears of Joy” emoji. It continues: “Yall [sic] Have to Come Will Be Hilarious to Ruin Their Day!!”

While Disneyland hosts a range of official events, neither the “MAGA Invasion” nor “Mini Gay Days” is organized or endorsed by the park. Fan-run meetups such as Dapper Days, Villains Days, and Nurses Days regularly draw large crowds, though Disneyland can deny entry for dress-code violations or other rule breaches.

Disneyland has not commented on the dueling meetups but reiterated its rules banning flags, demonstrations, and disruptive attire. Political clothing is not explicitly prohibited, but the park can deny entry to guests whose outfits may detract from others’ experiences, reports Scene Magazine.

News of the overlapping events has sparked mixed reactions online. Some Disney fans are urging others to skip the park that day to avoid confrontations, while others are calling on fellow fans to book reservations early to limit attendance by Trump supporters.