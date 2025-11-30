“MAGA Invasion” To Collide With “Mini Gay Days” at Disneyland

Organizers of the “MAGA Invasion” meetup at Disneyland in Anaheim, California appear to have picked a date that coincides with “Mini Gay Days,” an LGBTQ fan event, setting the stage for potential confrontations.
On November 19, a Southern California conservative group called 805 Patriots — which also operates a Facebook page under the name “SoCal Patriots” — announced a meetup of “like-minded patriots” at Disneyland as part of an unsanctioned event planned for February 28, 2026.
One organizer said the purpose of the “Patriots in the Park” event is to “go have some fun by triggering as many liberals as possible” at Disneyland.
The group is encouraging supporters of President Donald Trump to attend wearing red MAGA hats and merchandise with slogans such as “Make Disney Great Again” — a nod to conservative complaints that Disney pushes pro-LGBTQ content and refuses to distance itself from the LGBTQ community.
The group is also selling “Patriots in the Park” T-shirts on its website, noting that each purchase doubles as an RSVP for the event.
Meanwhile, the “Mini Gay Days” event is part of a slate of smaller LGBTQ-themed gatherings organized by Gay Days Anaheim. While the group’s primary “Gay Days” event is held each September, organizers have added extra programming, including smaller themed gatherings throughout the year.
According to People, 805 Patriots responded to a Disney Dining article about the overlap by writing, “Well we didn’t plan this at all but will make this even more fun now.”
Another post on the SoCal Patriots Facebook page shares a KTLA news clip with the caption: “Turns Out I Accidentally Planned this for a GAY Day,” followed by a “Face with Tears of Joy” emoji. It continues: “Yall [sic] Have to Come Will Be Hilarious to Ruin Their Day!!”
While Disneyland hosts a range of official events, neither the “MAGA Invasion” nor “Mini Gay Days” is organized or endorsed by the park. Fan-run meetups such as Dapper Days, Villains Days, and Nurses Days regularly draw large crowds, though Disneyland can deny entry for dress-code violations or other rule breaches.
Disneyland has not commented on the dueling meetups but reiterated its rules banning flags, demonstrations, and disruptive attire. Political clothing is not explicitly prohibited, but the park can deny entry to guests whose outfits may detract from others’ experiences, reports Scene Magazine.
News of the overlapping events has sparked mixed reactions online. Some Disney fans are urging others to skip the park that day to avoid confrontations, while others are calling on fellow fans to book reservations early to limit attendance by Trump supporters.
As Democrats celebrated major wins in key state contests on November 4, a wave of out LGBTQ candidates scored victories of their own in local and down-ballot races, further boosting LGBTQ representation in public office.
In Virginia, boosted by Abigail Spanberger's win in the governor's race, Democrats picked up 13 seats in the 100-member House of Delegates, increasing the size of their caucus to 64. All six incumbent LGBTQ delegates who were up for re-election -- Rozia Henson (D-Woodbridge), Laura Jane Cohen (D-Burke), Mark Sickles (D-Franconia), Adele McClure (D-Arlington), Joshua Cole (D-Fredericksburg) and Cia Price (D-Newport News) -- won their races.
Lucien Bates, a transgender man, says security guards threatened to arrest him after he used the women’s restroom at a Round1 arcade inside the North Riverside Park Mall in suburban Chicago. Bates, an Indiana resident, was visiting the venue on September 28 with his fiancé and a friend to play Dance Dance Revolution.
Bates, who presents as alt-masculine with facial hair and piercings, had just arrived at the arcade when he needed to use the restroom. He chose the women’s restroom, a decision he often makes in public because he feels safer there and is less likely to be harassed.
A gay-owned ice cream shop displaying a large Pride flag outside was attacked twice in 24 hours by a man who hurled Molotov cocktails at the business.
Jason Fletcher, owner of Fletcher's Ice Cream & Café in Minneapolis, told NBC affiliate KTTC that employees had left just six minutes before the first attack, around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, October 19. The suspect hurled a Molotov cocktail, shattering a window and igniting several chairs. Patrons at nearby Mac's Industrial Sports Bar helped extinguish the flames.
The second attack came just over 14 hours later, around 12:52 p.m. on Monday, when the shop was closed. This time, the Molotov cocktail created a larger hole in the window, but its wick fell out before the flames could reach inside. The fire scorched the sidewalk outside, leaving burn marks near several tables and chairs.
